The six-course Maison Christian Dior x José Avillez dinner launches on March 25…

Acclaimed chef José Avillez, the mastermind behind Portuguese restaurant Tasca, has teamed up with Maison Christian Dior to create an exclusive multi-sensory menu like no other.

Available for a limited time only, the six-course dinner will run nightly between Thursday March 25 and Thursday April 1. The menu will see six of the most popular Dior fragrances in the region developed into a feast for all the senses.

The scents used as inspiration for the dinner include Gris Dior, Oud Rosewood, Oud Ispahan, Purple Oud, Ambre Nuit and Tobacolor. Chef José Avillez worked closely with the Maison to bring the notes from each scent into the meal.

In order to blend the flavours, the team had to get creative, leading them to come up with dishes such as burnt avocado cocktail and algarve prawns and braised red mullet scented with basil jam.

Chef José Avillez said: “We are extremely excited to be able to collaborate with Maison Christian Dior to combine the vibrant dining experience Tasca is known for with one of the most renowned brands in fragrance.”

“Creating such a unique concept in dining will hopefully inspire people to see this as more than simply dining, but a true feast for the senses,” he continued.

The dinner is priced at Dhs600 per person for six course, with the option of a drinks pairing for an additional Dhs350. Guests are welcome to book a table indoors with skyline views, or out on the terrace to make the most of the mild weather under the stars.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Thursday March 25 to Thursday April 1, Dhs600. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com/tasca