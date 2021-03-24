Enjoy a garden view room, four amazing pools and cuisine from around the world…

If you’re one of Dubai’s many foodies, we doubt it will have escaped your notice that the hotly-anticipated Dubai Food Festival is returning to the city from March 25 to April 17. The calendar will feature an exciting line-up of bespoke dining experiences and gastronomic activities, including pop-ups such as Dubai Restaurant Week.

Popular Dubai hotel Grand Hyatt is getting in on the action with a stellar staycation deal to celebrate the Dubai Food Festival. Indulge in you time with a fantastic staycation filled with sun-soaking, pool-dipping, oh and dining around some top restaurants.

This special staycation offer will be available until April. It’s Dhs899 for two people, plus two children below 12. It includes a courtesy upgrade to the Garden View Room which overlooks the pool and gardens for that ultimate holiday feel.

Also included is a complimentary breakfast buffet the next morning. You’ll also be able to spend the day soaking up the sun next to one of the hotel’s huge aqua blue swimming pools or enjoy a relaxing treatment at the luxurious spa.

Grand Hyatt’s Grand Food Fest will be taking place where you can tuck into cuisine from eleven countries around the world, such as Japan, Lebanon, Italy, Singapore, India, and many more. You’ll get three courses for lunch and dinner across all of the dining venues. Drinks will be charged additionally.

You’ll get some amazing views from the Grand Hyatt hotel, from the Dubai Creek to the Dubai Skyline.

Grand Hyatt, Sheikh Rashid Road, Dubai, Dhs899 for two inclusive of two children under 12. Tel: (04) 317 1234. hyatt.com

Images: Provided