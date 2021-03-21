Calling all foodies…

If you’re big on the Dubai restaurant scene and love nothing more than trying new eateries on the regular, your time is coming. Dubai Restaurant Week is returning to the city with plenty of amazing discounts and deals at some top Dubai restaurants.

Dubai Restaurant Week will run from March 25 to April 10, as part of the annual Dubai Food Festival. The event has teamed up with a number of well-known restaurants and eateries to bring you specially-curated dishes for lunch and dinner with savings of up to 50 per cent.

You’ll find these set deals at popular restaurants across the city, where a two-course set meal will be priced from Dhs95 and a three-course dinner will be priced from Dhs150. Choose your favourite cuisine and away you go.

Over 40 restaurants are participating in Dubai Restaurant Week. They include Torno Subito, Brasserie Boulud, Nobu, Hakkasan, Toro Toro, The London Project, Bella, BOCA and many more.

Additionally, you could dine at renowned restaurants such as Akira Back at W Dubai, Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Rockfish, COYA and Social by Heinz Beck, Cé La Vi at Address Sky View Hotel or Shimmers at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

World-renowned chefs behind some of the menus include Massimo Bottura, Akira Black, Heinz Beck, Daniel Boulud and Gordon Ramsay. There’s literally never a better time to try all of these restaurants at such great prices.

If you fancy it, you’ll need to book ahead by calling your chosen restaurant and specifying that you’re coming as part of Dubai Restaurant Week.

Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is taking place March 25 to April 17 where a calendar full of food-related concepts, representative of Dubai’s rich gastronomy scene, awaits.

Dubai Restaurant Week, citywide, March 25 to April 10. @visitdubai.com

Images: Provided