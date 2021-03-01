It is the best time of the year to enjoy Dubai’s spectacular food scene…

Foodies, take note: Dubai Food Festival (DFF) has just announced the new dates for this year’s festival. So, clear out your schedule from March 25 to April 17 as a calendar full of food-related concepts representative of Dubai’s rich gastronomy scene awaits.

Previously, the event was set to run for 17 days, but now food lovers can enjoy 23 days of delicious food from a number of restaurants and events.

Now in its eighth year, the Dubai Food Festival organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment will feature an exciting line-up of bespoke dining experiences and gastronomic activities, including pop-ups like Etisalat Beach Canteen, Dubai Restaurant Week, hidden gems and foodie experiences.

The festival will focus on four highlights of Dubai’s food scene: rich culinary diversity, authentic and homegrown cuisine, unique restaurant experiences and exceptional value for money.

No matter your dining style, the food will offer up tempting flavours from all over the world from world-renowned chefs and global restaurant brands to street food, food trucks and home-grown restaurants – all inspired by the over 200 nationalities living here in Dubai.

Some of the restaurants participating include Tom&Serg, Moshi, Al Fanar, Wagamama, LDC Kitchen and Coffee, Ostro Restaurant & Cafe, Noor Lounge and much more.

Aprons, gloves and other safety measures in place…

The festival will be closely following rules and guidance from the Dubai Government. All the dining experiences, events and activations during the Dubai Food Festival will strictly follow all current health and safety protocols and precautionary measures to ensure a safe experience for all.

Hungry for more? For a full update on Dubai Food Festival activities, visit dubaifoodfestival.com

Images: Getty (featured) and Dubai Food Festival