Helping smooth out the travel experience is these turbulent times…

Back in September last year, UAE national carrier Etihad Airways launched an unprecedented promise to its customers — a comprehensive Covid-19 global wellness insurance. The policy offered its passengers peace of mind and a significant level of protection whilst travelling during the pandemic.

That was due to end in March 2021, today Etihad has confirmed it will be extending the cover until September 30, 2021.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “Extending Etihad’s COVID-19 global wellness insurance reinforces the effectiveness of Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and hygiene programme. It’s an added benefit automatically provided to all guests – no exceptions.

“As Etihad continues to gradually expand its services to up to 60 destinations this spring, the airline wants to instil confidence to travel and hopes this additional cover will reassure guests Etihad is doing everything it can to keep them safe and protected.”

As a further demonstration of their commitment to saftey, Etihad was the first airline in the world to get 100 per cent of its air crew vaccinated.

What’s covered?

If the worst happens and Etihad ticket holders are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip, they’ll be able to claim both medical expenses and quarantine costs from the new Etihad insurance programme.

Etihad’s global Covid-19 coverage programme is offered in partnership with insurance industry giants, Axa. For a full list of terms, conditions and answers to FAQs, visit the Etihad website or call (04) 507 4002.

But, the overview is that, this is a pretty strong policy provided free by Etihad. With up to EUR150,000 0f medical cover and EUR100 per day (for a maximum of 14 days) of quarantine costs.

Before receiving any treatment you must obtain pre-approval from Etihad Covid-19 Global Wellness Insurance Cover by calling Axa on (04) 507 4007.

Although it’s important to note that the medical coverage is for those that have test positive for Covid only, the cost of testing is not covered.

For anybody travelling in the near future, we urge you to check the most up to date Abu Dhabi Green List and quarantine information, as well as the entry requirements of your specific destination. A good place to start is our guide to travelling in and out of AUH.

Images: Etihad