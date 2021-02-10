Mission success on Etihad’s campaign to immunise the skies…

In January 2021 Etihad Airways was awarded Diamond status for attaining the highest hygiene standards in the inaugural APEX Health Safety audit.

Today we received news that the UAE’s National carrier has gone one step further in providing a safe travel experience for its passengers, by completing its mission to become the “first airline in the world with all its operating pilots and cabin crew vaccinated”.

Talking about the news Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We proactively made the vaccine available to all our employees to not only help combat the effects of COVID-19 but to make travellers feel confident and reassured the next time they fly with us”.

“We are the only airline in the world to make COVID-19 testing mandatory for every passenger and crew member before every flight and now, we’re the first airline in the world with 100 per cent vaccinated crew on board”.

It’s not just the air crew that are all jabbed up, the airline has also revealed that 75 per cent of its entire workforce has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Other ways Etihad looks after its guests

If you’re flying with Etihad Airways before March 31, 2021, your outbound PCR testing is included with your ticket (with the exception of those flying to China, who are required to test at an approved SEHA clinic). For details on how to book your test, check out our handy guide.

There is also special pandemic cover for Etihad customers – the global wellness insurance is included in the cost of every Etihad Airways ticket all the way up to March 31, 2021.

You can book your tickets to fly with the airline on the etihad.com website.

We strongly urge anybody travelling at this time to check the most up to date travel rules for the country they’re leaving and the destination they’re travelling to. A good place to start is our guide to travelling in and out of Abu Dhabi.

Images: Etihad