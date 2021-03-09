Up to 20,000 arrivals a day at AUH will get access to rapid result Covid tests…

A brand new Covid PCR testing service has just landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, offering rapid test results in around 90 minutes.

The operation which is a partnership between Abu Dhabi Airports, Pure Health and Tamouh Healthcare, is able to attain this remarkable turn around time in part due to the region’s first in-airport laboratory.

مطار أبوظبي، وبالشراكة مع “طموح للرعاية الصحية” و”بيور هيلث”، يطلق مختبر فحص(PCR) الفوري الجديد الذي يتوفر لجميع المسافرين القادمين إلى #أبوظبي مجاناً. ويمكن الحصول على النتيجة في غضون 90 دقيقة من إجراء الفحص من خلال المختبر الأول من نوعه داخل مطار بالمنطقة. pic.twitter.com/hZOydzQcFK — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 9, 2021

With a test capacity of up to 20,000 per day — the service will be offered to all arrivals into AUH.

Going Green

Remember those arriving from Abu Dhabi’s Green List countries, only have to self-isolate for as long as takes to get their negative test results.

Yesterday we reported on the updates to the list, which included the addition of Saudia Arabia, Morocco and Kazakhstan.

The full list now looks like: Australia; Bhutan; Brunei; China; Greenland; Hong Kong (SAR); Iceland; Kazakhstan; Mauritius; Morocco; New Zealand; Saudi Arabia; Singapore.

Having Morocco present also opens the gate for quarantine-free holidays once more for Abu Dhabi residents as there is no requirement for passengers from the UAE to isolate after arrival in Morocco.

Wishing wellness

Etihad announced this week that it will be extending its Covid 19 global wellness insurance on all tickets until September 30, 2021. Helping make your trips secure as well as safe.

Images: Getty