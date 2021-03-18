Go on a journey around six different countries…

Looking for something to do this weekend that’s a little more educational than spending the day by the pool? Head to Ibn Battuta Mall to see elephants, lions and more. How? We hear you ask. A new Augmented Reality walking tour has launched there.

If you’re not familiar with Augmented Reality (AR), it is in an interactive experience where computer-generated technology, for example on mobile phones, is used to see real-world objects in an environment that you wouldn’t normally find them.

This experience is themed on widely celebrated Morrocan scholar and jurist Ibn Battuta (whom the mall is named after) who is famed for his travels of the Old World. It launched on March 18 and will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm until April 3.

A fantastic experience for children in particular, the walking tour, accompanied by a tour guide, will take you to different corners of the world, six countries in fact. Through AR, see a roaring lion in Andalusian Court, a phoenix in Egypt Court, an elephant in India Court and a dragon in China Court.

Additionally, the mall introduced a Pharaoh make-up face filter and a traditional Indian make-up face filter so you and your family can play in between visiting the mall’s many shops and fantastic restaurants.

If you share your experience on social media, you could also be in with the chance of winning some cool prizes.

AR Tour, Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, March 18, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm until April 3. ibnbattutamall.com

Images: Provided