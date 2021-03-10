There’s plenty happening in the city…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is in sight and it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to do with it. As always, we’ve rounded up a great list of things to do in Dubai to get you started.

You’re welcome…

Thursday, March 18

1. Check out a chic new restaurant

Say hello to Mimi Kakushi, the brand new Japanese eatery that is set to take you on a trip to yesteryear. Mimi Kakushi is the latest addition to Restaurant Village at Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Road. Expect typically Japanese cuisine such as sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 379 4811. @mimikakushi

2. See a cool art sculpture

If you love art, you don’t have to go very far to see it if you’re living in Dubai. From gorgeous street art all over the city to amazing art exhibitions, there’s plenty to see to get your culture fill. These beautiful larger-than-life dandelion installations by Mirek Struzik is one of the largest versions the artist has ever created. And of course, it’s located next to one of the tallest buildings in the world – Burj Khalifa.

Find out about other amazing art sculptures across the city here.

3. Get half-price hair, beauty, nail and massage services in March

You can enjoy your beauty, nail, hair and massage services for 50 per cent less than normal, throughout the month of March. You’ll find branches of Cutting Edge Salon in JLT, Dubai Marina and IBN Battuta Mall, so you’ve got plenty of choice.

Cutting Edge Salon: Found in IBN Battuta Mall, Persian court above home box; Marina Plaza, GF-1, Dubai Marina, JLT, Cluster U, Al Seef 3 lake level. 50 per cent off all treatments until March 31. cuttingedgeladies.com

Friday, March 19

4. Enjoy a picnic lunch on this newly-revamped terrace

Hidden Picnic launches on Friday, March 19 at Tesoro and Treehouse. Running from 1pm to 4pm, you can tuck into a selection of fantastic picnic bites such as crisps, dips, sandwiches and cute cakes, plus mains fresh from the BBQ, washed down with free-flowing beverages.

Hidden Picnic, Tesoro and Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Dubai, Fridays from March 19, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs229 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks or Dhs359 for the bubbles package. hiddenbrunch.com

5. Treat yourself with a wellness staycation

On March 19 and 20, Swissotel Al Ghurair is hosting ‘Vitality Weekend’ which is just what you need to rejuvenate and revive your mind, body and soul. The price for one person is Dhs725 which includes breakfast and a slew of relaxing activities including a complimentary massage, Zumba session and more.

Vitality Weekend, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, Dubai, Dhs725 per person, Dhs1200 for a couple, Tel: (0)4 293 3000. @swissotelalghurair

6. Go to an open-air festival at Reform

Widely popular British gastropub Reform Social & Grill is bringing back its exciting event, Springfest, a three-day outdoor festival with delicious food, varied drinks stations and activities to keep the little ones entertained. It’s taking place from Wednesday, March 17 to Friday, March 19. Take a seat in the orchard or lakeside area and enjoy craft beers, ciders and plenty of the classic British bites and dishes that the restaurant is known for.

Springfest, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Wednesday, March 17 from 7pm, Thursday, March 18 from 4pm, Friday, March 19 from 11am. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

7. Spend the day at the beach

Fairmont The Palm is one of Dubai’s stalwart hotels. As well as having a number of pools under its belt, its beach stretches out onto Palm West Beach. You don’t have to be a resident or hotel guest to enjoy it, as there are day passes available which get you access to the pools and beach.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs150 redeemable on F&B

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs250, with Dhs150 redeemable on F&B



Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 6.30am until sunset. Tel: (04) 457 3388. fairmont.com

Saturday, March 20

8. Check out an Instagrammable new cafe

Instagrammable cafe Saya Caffe has opened a new venue at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Expect pink blooms and lights cascading from the ceiling, a huge flower wall, Saya’s signature pink velvet shell chairs, a love heart wall, draped pink silk features and neon quote signs adorning the place. It’s kind of like going to an Alice in Wonderland-tea party, with dainty teacups and saucers serving speciality drinks and coffees, as well as sweet treats.

Saya Caffe & Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 1am. @sayacafe.ae @matroshkadubai

9. Take part in a run at Kite Beach

Under Armour has just announced its latest run series, in which people across the UAE can attend and take part in free runs in locations across the city. On Saturday, March 20, women are invited to take part in a 5km run at Kite Beach, Dubai, which kicks off from 7.30am. No registration is required to participate. What better way to start a Saturday?

10. Go for a roast dinner

Turn Up at the popular FIVE JVC, is cool, airy and spacious, with light flooding in from the glass panelled walls offering its visitors some awesome views. Roast dinner is served every Saturday, with a glass of house wine and unlimited sides, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs99.

Turn Up, FIVE JVC, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Social/Provided