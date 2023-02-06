Sleeping up to 15 guests and come with their own private beach and pools…

If you’re looking to celebrate with your crew, why not try booking yourself an only-in-Dubai weekend in a mansion on the Palm Jumeirah?

On Airbnb, there’s a host of lavish five or six bedroom villas that come complete with all the high-end amenities you’d find at a hotel, private beaches and their own pools. This is Dubai, after all.

So, we’ve done the legwork for you and found 12 luxe properties that sleep up to 15, all available to rent right now, and starting from Dhs2,738 per night.

1. Uber modern villa with an infinity pool

Complete with beautiful modern touches and finishes, this open-plan villa oozes modern luxury. Adorned with neutral marble, dark finishes, a floating staircase as well as large windows and sleek floors that accentuate the light interior and exteriors of this villa, this minimalist haven offers unparalleled views of the Palm. Luxe facilities include an infinity pool, a built-in BBQ and pizza oven and a wrap-around bar. This villa can sleep up to 15 people.

Price: Dhs30,475 per night, plus a cleaning fee of Dhs2,000.

2. Gorgeous garden sea view villa

This grand beachfront property is white and bright, surrounded by greenery and a wrap-around lawn overlooking the glistening seafront. Sleeping a modest six guests in four bedrooms, your stay will be relaxed, spent lounging in between two beautiful lounges, a dining area, a private swimming pool and the manicured garden.

Price: Dhs4,229 per night, with a minimum of a two-night stay, plus a Dhs1,254 service fee.

3. Sophisticated six bedroom villa

This colourful palace is an Instagrammer’s dream. With flamingos in the pool, private beach access and complimentary wifi, what more could you want? There’s six bedrooms, ready to sleep up to 12 guests, each decorated with vibrant wallpaper and matching furnishings. This pad is the ultimate spot for a girls’ weekend away.

Price: Dhs2,738 per night, minimum two night stay and a cleaning fee of Dhs340

4. Private sea view villa

This Moroccan inspired property aims to offer a homely vibe, with five comfortable bedrooms, sleeping up to 15 guests. There’s a large pool and plenty of privacy, with views of Atlantis, The Palm. It boasts a large kitchen as well as a patio and garden with a barbecue area. The five bathrooms even come with complimentary White Company Spa products.

Price: Dhs4,720 per night, minimum two nights plus Dhs295 cleaning fee

5. Villa with private pool and beach

This striking Palm Jumeirah villa has been tastefully designed with both contemporary and traditional Arabic furnishings, and is sure to impress your large party of guests. Sleeping up to 12, it’s got five king sized bedrooms and one smaller maids room fitted with two bunk beds. Outside, your grand terrace expands out to a temperature controlled swimming pool then onto the beach.

Price: Dhs5,223 per night with a two-night minimum

6. Modern 5 bedroom beachfront villa

This light and airy luxury villa has an outdoor area perfect for long pool days, lounging, and BBQ’s with friends. The outdoor pool gives you panoramic views of the Palm fronds with a gorgeous sea view. You will be able to sleep up to eight people in this five-bed property, with an open-plan kitchen and living room built for entertaining.

Price: Dhs14,913 per night, requiring a Dhs25,710 security deposit.

7. Villa Versace

A stunning six-bedroom beachfront property that overlooks the gorgeous new Atlantis The Royal. A manicured large lawn stretches across the back of the house along the shoreline, with a large pool overlooking the ocean. Inside offers a living room, a formal dining room, and multiple balconies with picturesque views.

Price: Dhs13,555 per night, with a minimum of a two-night stay, plus a service fee of Dhs4,108 and a cleaning fee of Dhs600.

8. Porto Cervo 7 bedroom villa

With the entire backdrop of the Marina and JBR skyline, it will be hard to find better views from the Palm. This beach villa can host up to 14 guests, with a cosy living room, spacious bedrooms and an outdoor area complete with patio furniture. Here you will be able to frolic on the beach or in the pool with panoramic views of the iconic Dubai skyline.

Price: Dhs14,699, with a minimum of a two-night stay, plus a Dhs600 cleaning fee and Dhs4,432 service fee

9. Luxury villa with a private pool

This independent villa has an intimate and private garden and pool that overlooks the gorgeous ocean. With five bedrooms, this property can sleep up to ten guests and features light and modern interiors that create a modern and airy vibe.

Price: Dhs6,146 with a minimum of a two-night stay, plus a Dhs440 cleaning fee

10. 4 bedroom luxury beachfront villa

This spacious beachfront villa offers four roomy bedrooms for eight guests, along with a large living room, dining room and kitchen. On the side of the house lies a private pool, nestled away from the view of the beach, with the green lawn guiding guests to the steps which lead down to the beach.

Price: Dhs6,099 per night, with a Dhs1,600 cleaning fee

11. Unique 6 bedroom private villa

A unique U-shaped property, with an Islamic architectural flare, lies beachfront with picturesque views over the palm and the Arabian Gulf. A large private pool sits on its side, with an expansive lawn, and beach access. This property can accommodate 13 guests in six bedrooms, with the master bedroom home to a jacuzzi tub.

Price: Dhs11,996 per night, plus a Dhs2,500

12. Signature luxury villa

Here you can lounge in the sea or the pool, overlooking the ocean, or rest inside in spacious living rooms or plushy beds. The modern and airy interiors of this home, make it a perfect holiday destination for a weekend getaway.

Price: Dhs14,000, plus a Dhs2,075 service fee

Images: Airbnb