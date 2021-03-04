A bonfire of the delicacies…

The Bonfire Street Food Market at Sheraton’s beautiful beachfront B Lounge is going down this Friday and it’s certified as a pure weekend vibe.

We’ll prove it with a quick vibe check: It’s an alfresco event taking place in the company of palm trees, warm onshore breeze and sunset sea views.

The dining element takes the form of a colourful patchwork of hawker-esque stands each offering their own fragrant fair. There are international mixed grills; aromatic curries; tacos; nachos; burgers; hot dogs and popular Asian street bites. And it’s all set to a laidback bass loop of soft rhythmic house music.

In March, you’ll only have two opportunities to catch the Bonfire Street Food Market, Friday March 5 and March 26. It takes place between 7pm and 11pm and the soft drinks package is just Dhs165. And you can pick up the house beverage deal for Dhs265.

Another great feature for families is that kids under 12 are free with accompanying adults.

Plan B Lounge

Maybe we’re being shellfish here, but we love a good seafood night.

And so does B Lounge, it has two separate weekly offerings devoted to fanciers of fruits de mer.

Wednesday nights are all about flexing those mussels — the bivalve banquet begins at 6pm and packages start at just Dhs89.

On Thursday nights, there’s a more general grilled seafood experience available. Between 7pm and 11pm indulge in fresh seafood, cooked over flame a la minute, with packages starting at Dhs220.

B Lounge, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Bonfire Street Food Market available March 5 and 26, 7pm to 11pm, soft Dhs165, house Dhs265. Tel: (02) 677 3333, @sheratonabudhabi

