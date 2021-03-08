Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them…

Shakespeare said that. And, granted, his character Malvolio wasn’t talking about Abu Dhabi — but our great city arguably qualifies on three counts. Here are eight great reasons why…

Thursday, March 4

Glamour and Spritiz

Crafty connoisseur of Cantonese cuisine, Hakkasan has a brand new Spritz & Dim Sum Night available between Monday and Saturday nights all the way up to Ramadan. They’re offering seven signature beverage concoctions based around that most ritzy of spritzy beverages (including oolong and vetiver; fortunella and mint; strawberry and rose; and bergamot and agave) and five selected dim sum varieties (gold leaf har gau; seafood taro croquette; Shanghai style morel mushroom dumpling; Wagyu beef truffle puff; and black pepper squid) available to indulge via the altruistic mechanism of sharing plates.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Mon to Sat 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs68 per drink, Dhs48 per dim sum plate. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Suite disposition

This polished gem of a hotel is proposing a very on-brand Lavish Suite Retreat. Available until March 31, the decadent getaway features a stay in a two-bedroom suite (which can accommodate up to four people); a welcome package which includes a (mysteriously unspecified) gift, bubbly, strawberries, chocolates and a flower arrangement; daily dining credit of Dhs1,000; breakfast delivered to your suite; guaranteed early check-in and late check-out; ‘A Sense of Place’ Afternoon Tea delivered to your suite, or a 60-minute Couples Massage at the Sense Spa; and either an additional ‘Executive Room’ at the time of stay, or a voucher for a night’s stay in a standard room valid for the rest of the year.

Al Maryah Island, until March 31, Dhs7,700 per night. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

An homage to fromage

Fuelled by the gallic gastronomy of neigbouring Fouquet’s, there’s trio of weekly cheese and grape nights available new Louvre terrace bar, The Art Lounge. It’s a full five beret salute to fragrant French cheeses, accompanied by exciting exports from the cavernous, fabled Fouquet’s grape cellar. C’est Cheese is available to indulge in between 5pm and 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and between 6.30pm and 9pm on Wednesdays. It’s just Dhs150 for one cheese board and a bottle of grape, or Dhs Dhs250 for two hours of unlimited grape and cheese.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, open Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday| 2pm to 8pm (until 9pm on Wednesdays); Thursday, Friday 2pm to 10pm, The Art Lounge is closed on Monday. Tel: (02) 054225, louvreabudhabi.ae

Friday, March 5

A walk in the park

Abu Dhabi has just opened a brand new waterfront promenade, just 10 minutes out of the city-centre, Al Gurm Corniche — and it has far more than simply niche appeal. Its shaded walkways and Mangrove National Park views are open seven days a week, 24 hours each day and dotted with engaging opportunities to rest, get fit, or learn about the local area and its inhabitants. There’s a cycle track; three outdoor gym-style exercise platforms with mixed-ability workout facilities; water platforms give you the opportunity to embark on unique kayaking adventures; areas designated for alfresco yoga sessions; a range of food and beverage outlets; overwater cargo net chill stations that are perfect for getting lost in the pages of a riveting read. There are also platforms dedicated to edutainment — with activities including water play, swings and installations that help teach kids about tidal movements, nature and gravity; there are historical nodes, filled with fascinating facts about the region’s past and local ecology; and also fun-filled kids play areas.

Al Gurm Corniche is located along Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street between the Dolphin Park and the Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Find out more at @algurmcorniche

In Bruges

Belgian Cafe’s Santé to the Weekend delivers a well-executed brunch filled with international flavours, seafood towers, the venue’s signature mussels and live cooking stations. Taking place on the venue’s roomy terrace which offers soothing marina views, this brunch feels deliciously continental.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs185 with soft drinks, Dhs245 with house. Tel: (800) 423463. abudhabi.intercontinental.com/belgian-cafe

Saturday, March 6

Eternal sunny side and the spotless plate

It’s easy to see the sunny-side with Alba Terrace’s limitless breakfast. Enjoy two hours of glorious morning gourmet for just Dhs95, anytime between 7am and midday, every day of the week. Highlights include the French toast with blueberry compote and smashed avo and poached egg on seeded bread.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Dhs95. Tel: (02) 208 0000. editionhotels.com

A feast from Southeast Asia

This brunch is for our late risers. Head to Li Jiang for a very special evening brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Sat, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs360 with house drinks, Dhs480 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

One to chica out

It’s all about Havana great time at Cuban-themed soiree spot, Casa de Cuba — the spiritual home of la vida loca on Yas Island. Sassy senoritas can take advantage of a two hour free-pour on bubbles and blended bevs alongside 50 per cent off food. Party participation at this twice-weekly tropical fiesta is charged at Dhs99.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Wed (from 7pm) and Sat (from 9pm), Dhs99. Tel: (05) 742 7435, @casadecuba

Images: Provided/Getty