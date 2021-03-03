You can turn brunch into a daycation at Saadiyat Rotana…

The Market Brunch at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas is already known on Abu Dhabi’s dining circuit for finding that fabled equilibrium between epic cuisine and five-star vibes.

Starting at Dhs390, it takes place at Sim Sim, a chic restaurant with a neat palm tree shading and a huge terrace offering a gourmand’s eye view of Saadiyat’s rugged shoreline.

Another qualifying factor that helps kick this Friday affair into the brunching premier league is the sheer variety of flavours on offer.

There are dedicated barbecue stations offering a connoisseur’s collection of fine cuts, grilled seafood and char-crisped sides; a huge salad bar offering clever combinations of fresh botanical flavours; a vast selection of creamy cheese and expert-cured cold cuts; there’s an epic seafood melange; multiple dessert stalls; and importantly, a special brunch station for the kids.

It’s an important inclusion for parents, as most mums and dads can testify. The classic chicken nugget and iPad combination may not be best practise most of the time, but it can win you a vital few minutes of downtime at brunch.

Saadiyat Rotana has a great way to extend the fun too, you can bolt on a full day pass to the beautiful pool and beach complex. It’s Dhs175 per adult (instead of the usual price of Dhs350), Dhs300 per couple (in place of Dhs600), Dhs400 for a family of five and Dhs100 for an extra child.

There’s also a Brunch Escape package available, which includes an overnight stay for two, breakfast and brunch from Dhs1,350.

Saadiyat Rotana Resorts & Villas, Every Fri 1pm to 4pm, kids 6-11 Dhs195, soft Dhs390, house Dhs515, bubbles Dhs615. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com