Radisson RED, Dubai Silicon Oasis has just announced a nationwide campaign in celebration of International Women’s Day offering the chance for up and coming female designers, artists and musicians to showcase their talents.

The colourful (predominantly red) and playful hotel already showcases a unique lifestyle-select concept designed for the modern traveller with art, music and fashion as a focus. And if you win, you will get a chance to show off your talent alongside these other great works.

A number of local artists and creative masters were lined up create the artistic experience at the hotel. From the paintings of the walls in the rooms created by Dubai-based art collective Art Painting Lab and pop culture artist Maria Iqbal to sculptures by Neel Shukla, the hotel is a treasure trove of art.

Go scope out the art and in case you’re planning a staycation and have a pet, it’s good to take note that like all other Radisson RED hotels across the world, the hotel is pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friend along with you. You just need to inform the hotel in the notes section when you make your booking.

Here’s how you can enter

Ladies, you will need to be over 21 and based in the UAE⁠ to enter this competition.

You will need to submit a short video of your story and your concept on Instagram. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #IWDRED and tag the hotel @radissonreddubai. The deadline date is March 31, 2021.

The winners will be picked by the Radisson RED team and will be announced in April.

If you are one of the selected three women, you will win a fantastic space in the hotel to showcase your work – be it a fashion show, a stage to perform or even an art exhibition.

Images: Radisson RED, Dubai Silicon Oasis