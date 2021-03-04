We’ve come a long way, but we can accomplish so much more…

Ladies, as you are well aware, it’s International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8. It’s a day dedicated to honouring the achievements of women throughout history who have fought for the rights and privileges we currently have.

As tempting as it may be to hit the bar and flaunt that free cocktail or two, consider doing something that’s good for your soul from our list below.

Here are five empowering ways to celebrate International Women’s Day in Dubai this year.

Inspire others with this campaign by Foreo

Foreo is encouraging women to share their stories about other women in their lives who they consider inspiring. The company’s mission is to unmask all the hidden wonder women out there in the world who selflessly give, challenge the status quo in our society and inspire other women to be their amazing selves.

To participate in the worldwide campaign head to this form here and post a photo of the woman you find inspiring and make sure you mention why. Foreo will then have the difficult job of picking 1,000 of these amazing women who will be gifted a Foreo giftbox that includes a UFO mini, two Make My Day and Call It a Night masks. Read about the women that others have posted about using the hashtag #FOREOcelebrateswomen

Shout out the amazing women in your life on foreo.com/international-women-day

Listen to a live broadcast of incredible, trailblazing women

Dubai’s pioneering healthy-eating hub Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is bringing together a panel of five incredible women from different industries to commemorate their tremendous efforts during the past year. And you can watch the discussion on Flow’s Instagram page. The session will outline the importance of women standing at the front lines of the global crisis, as health care workers, educators, innovators, and community organisers.

The motivational panel of guest speakers include Emily Ellington, Head of Inclusion at GEMS Education; Heather Harries, Founder of the Stop and Help initiative, a volunteer-run kindness exchange platform; Mariam Al Samadi, Founder of DXBWomen, supporting female-led businesses during the pandemic; and Carolyn Yaffe, a Psychotherapist at Medcare Camali Mental Health Clinic.

Listen to the discussions here.

Empower yourself with an art class

Elements Al Jaddaf is partnering with Dubai based global art incubator, ZeeArts to celebrate International Women’s Day with an empowering art class called ‘Women Art Therapy’. The session aims to accomplish three crucial points: release pain, process hidden emotions, and find clarity and meaning in oneself through art. Connect with your inner self and let your creativity flow.

You will be provided art materials including paint, canvas, brushes and will be well looked after by Zaahirah Muthy, Founder of Zee Arts.

Post the session, you can enjoy delicious canape style food and healthy juices and drinks from Element Al Jaddaf’s very own Café 29. The session is free to enjoy and it takes place poolside at the terrace from 4pm to 6.30pm. Make sure you book your spot as slots are limited.

Get creative at Elements Al Jaddaf with ZeeArts. Book your spot on 04 201 4888

Meet other successful women at Hotel Cartagena

Latin American-style Hotel Cartagena will mark International Women’s Day in Dubai from March 8 to 14 with several celebrations including discounts and a free drink. More importantly, throughout the month, the hotel is hosting a series of private round table style table dining experiences with inspiring female leaders from across the region. The platform will celebrate achievements, host discussions on call to action topics and will offer tips on how to reach the top and stay there.

For more information call Hotel Cartagena on 04 560 1799. @hotelcartagenadxb

Shop at L’Couture and support women across the globe

L’Couture’s aim is to empower women and have them look and feel good in what they are wearing as they conquer the world or the gym. And in this month-long campaign, the company pledges to donate five per cent of all sales to a global charity that supports women across the world. It kicks off on International Women’s Day.

Shop and contribute to the initiative here.

