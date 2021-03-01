There’s so much art in this city…

With a new month comes plenty of brand new art events to check out, and culture vultures, there’s plenty to go scope out in the city to keep you busy this March.

Here are 5 awesome art events and exhibitions in Dubai to check out this March.

Art Dubai

Where: Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre

When: March 29 to April 3

Art Dubai – The most sought after art event comes with a big change this year. Moving from its historical location in Madinat Jumeirah to the iconic Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the venue will host around 45 galleries – including San Gimignano’s GALLERIA CONTINUA, TEMPLON from Paris and plenty of the local galleries in Dubai such as Akka Project, Lawrie Shabibi, The Third Line and more. The entire list of art galleries can be found here and you can expect a diverse selection of artworks, artists and practices, that reflects the multicultural identity of the city. Tickets are required to enter the event and it will cost Dhs25 per person for a one-day pass. Under-18s can enter for free.

Art Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, Dhs25 per day. Tel:(0)4 563 1400. @artdubai

Future Mosaic

Where: Opera Gallery DIFC

When: March 15 to April 15 American contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey will be showing his very first exhibition at Opera Gallery in Dubai this month. Name sound familiar? The artist is the genius behind the iconic ‘Obey’ Giant artwork. This exhibition, however, will feature his new works on canvas, paper, wood and metal as well as examples of iconic images and repeated motifs from the breadth of his artistic history. Additionally, when the artist will be in town, he will be creating an exclusive mural at a currently undisclosed location in the heart of Dubai. Once done, it will form one of the many landmarks that dot one of the world’s most visited destinations. Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will let you know more about this exciting project. Opera Gallery Dubai, DIFC, Gate Village Building 3, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 0909. operagallery.com The Journey of Humanity

Where: Leila Heller Gallery, Alserkal Avenue

When: Date to be confirmed.

British artist and philanthropist, Sacha Jafri has created this whopping work of art that scales 17,176.6 square feet which earned him a Guinness World Record for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’. With the pieces now individually framed, the paintings will be auctioned off in what is possibly one of the largest artistic and philanthropic initiative in history. The funds will be raised for charitable initiatives such as Dubai Cares, UNICEF, UNESCO, Global Gift Foundation, as well as the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Ministry of Education in the UAE. The aim is to raise more than 30 million dollars.

Want to view this magnificent work of art? You will be able to view select pieces at one of the largest galleries in the UAE, the Leila Heller Gallery in Alserkal Avenue.

Leila Heller Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, date to be confirmed. leilahellergallery.com

Domesticity

Where: Volery Gallery

When: March 15 to April 15

This group exhibition presents a selection of all-new, previously unseen, original works by 17 international artists. In science, humans are subspecies of terrestrial animals that live predominantly or entirely on land ergo life in an enclosed space is not one that we are programmed to inhabiting. However, due to the pandemic, we all were forced to move indoors which narrowed the exhibiting artists’ focus onto their imminent surroundings. However, what seemed like limiting circumstances, led towards some great concepts and visuals which this exhibition is hoping to introduce.

Volery Gallery, Dubai International Financial Center, Dubai, appointment required to visit, volerygallery.com

Plastic, The Last Hero Of The Great Steppe – The Art Of Saule Suleimenova

Where: Andakulova Gallery, Dubai

When: March 9 to October 9

Artist, Saule Suleimenova is a visual artist who works with edge-of-the-art techniques and media including recycled plastic, cellophane and polycarbonate. In this exhibition, the artist has created art using pieces of colourful plastic bags that are glued with melted silicon glue, on a cover of polycarbonate or plastic bags on polyethene. The artist who grew up in Soviet Kazakhstan in Almaty, the then capital of the country, heavily features decolonisation and in short, tries to reconnect and reconcile traditional Kazakh culture and the aesthetics of revolt through modernist artistic devices.

Andakulova Gallery, Unit 18, P4 Level, Damac Park Towers, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 385 9897. andakulova.com

PSYCHOMACHIA

Where: Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre

Award-Winning artist, Kristel Bechara has a new gallery in Gate Avenue, DIFC to launch her latest collection: PSYCHOMACHIA. The paintings are inspired by a series of events that took place in the past year and it recalls the poem ‘Psychomachia’ by Latin poet, Prudentius. The plot of the poem revolves around the battle between the virtues of Hope, Sobriety, Chastity and Humility against the vices of Pride, Wrath, Paganism and Avarice. The battle culminates with each virtue prevailing over its opposing vice, with Chastity defeating Lust, Anger surrendering to Patience and Love being victorious over Greed.

Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open Sat to Thur, 9am to 5pm. Tel: (0) 55 8913671. atelierkristel.com

Images: Supplied