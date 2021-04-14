And some of these savings are dramatic…

Abu Dhabi’s Layali Ramadan Ramadan campaign features a specially curated collection of festive deals from hotels, shops and restaurants.

It’s yet another gift from our friends at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT). There are over 70 hotels taking part this Holy Month, offering savings on half-board stays, special iftar and suhoor experiences, as well as retail discounts across the city’s malls.

Speaking about the guiding desires behind the campaign which launched today, HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Layali Ramadan campaign is yet another invitation from DCT Abu Dhabi to the wider UAE community to indulge in the unforgettable experiences available in the emirate during the Holy Month”

Stay

You can find a full list of the participating hotels (50 of which are in Abu Dhabi city, five on Yas, and five on Saadiyat) on the visitabudhabi.ae.

Hotel stays are based on half-board packages for those not fasting, and stays with iftar/suhoor for those that are. Staying a minimum of two nights will also unlock spa discounts and vouchers in certain properties.

Play

Yas Theme Parks are also getting in on the festive act. Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World are offering special sundowner access passes for Dhs100 (4pm to 8pm); standard ticket entry for both parks also comes with a free combo meal; open from 10am to 5pm, Yas Waterworld has a strict ‘kids go free’ policy (one child per paying adult). Clymb Abu Dhabi will also be offering the same free kids deal.

Slay

The emirate’s malls will be loading up the festive cannons too, with dramatic sales, exclusive limited-edition product lines and brand partners such as Max Mara, Tory Burch, Sisley, D&G Beauty, Guerlain, and Jswair.

