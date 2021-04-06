You also get 20 per cent off Hilton-managed restaurants and spa treatments…

Anybody else feel like they’re in month 158 of the 2020/2021 school year? We’re thankful that the necessary spells of home schooling and enhanced safety measures have kept our little ones safe, but we also kinda feel like we (and our little whippersnappers) have truly earned a refreshing and reenergising spring break.

Nothing shouts spring break louder than fun in the pool, and we’re reliably informed that there ain’t no pool fun like Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island pool fun.

You can take a running leap and cannonball into their brand new pool pass deal from Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for kids over six and under 12. That’s the weekday price, the weekend option is only a little more at Dhs150 for adults, Dhs75 for kids.

Purchasing the pass also entitles you to 20 per cent off at the hotel’s Hilton-managed restaurants. Which provides the perfect platform to dive into the sun-soaked flavour fiesta at Capila – Pool Bar and Grill.

You’ll find us chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool, sipping on blended bevs outside of the pool, grazing on flatbread, healthy bowls, and charcoal-grilled anticuchos.

Stay a lil longer

Yas Island hotels currently have some outstanding stay and play deals for luxury staycations in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thrill hub.

We looked at midweek dates for Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island and got the price down to Dhs356 per person (plus taxes), based on two adults sharing.

That includes your stay, breakfast and two tickets to a Yas Island theme park of your choice. And that is more than enough motivation for us to say Yas.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, daily pass valid 10am to 6pm, from Dhs100 per adult. Tel: (02) 208 687, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

