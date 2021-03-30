Sure, it’s a towering local landmark. but does this hotel reach the heights of a fun family staycay..?

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has a reputation for delivering on its promise of luxury. With a huge portfolio of award-winning restaurants, a spa, beach club and Gulf-facing infinity pool, it ticks a lot of those top holiday boxes. But how does it compare as a destination for families? We borrowed one, to find out.

The location

Hollywood big-shots, the Etihad Towers are some of the most cinematic features of Abu Dhabi’s spire-studded skyline. Found at the western edge of the Corniche’s golden shoreline, and just a short walk away from the Presidential Palace, these hyper-modern monoliths occupy some of the most precious real estate in the capital.

The look and feel

There’s nothing understated here, opulence and splendor is deservedly on full and unashamed display from the lobby to the 74th floor observation deck. Design touches such as the grand artwork and marbled facades are clear markers of class, but there’s also a warmth to it. An aspect mirrored in the service of the resort staff, who retained all professionalism even when faced with the decorum fail a four year old skidding across the reception area in their socks. *Verified*

The facilities

Gastronomy is a big reason to visit this hotel with 12 strong restaurants and bars on site, and importantly most of them are actively family friendly. There’s a large dedicated children’s pool and a sheltered play area for the kids. Plenty of traditional bucket and spade fun can be had on the beach, and if parents need an escape, the spa has 13 treatment rooms, and the gym is well-stocked with the latest stress channeling equipment.

The rooms

This is what really elevated the whole ‘family experience’ for us. We stayed in a King Premier Family Room with a View, and it was one of the best-equipped set-ups for kids and grown-ups as a unit, we’ve experienced in the UAE. It’s separated into two bedrooms and sleeps up to five people in total, it also features a collection of engaging wooden toys, books (in English and Arabic) and games. The in-room tent was a bedtime gamechanger, it’s amazing how much easier the lights out tango becomes when choreographed to the beat of a (climate controlled) camping trip. Which of course also translated into a big win for mummy and daddy time.

The food and drinks

The dozen varied restaurants at Conrad ensure that even the fussiest of palates are catered for. And what a collection of eateries it is — Nahaam, Li Beirut, Tori No Su, Sole, VaKaVa and more. It’s often the case that all-day-diners become overshadowed by their glossier, nichey neighbours — but visiting Rosewater for breakfast was a hugely enjoyable family meal in its own right.

The room rates

The King Premier Family Room with a View is one of the higher room categories, but you can still find half-board stays from around Dhs1,350 (plus taxes, based on two adults and two children). Standard room types are available from as little as Dhs522 (plus tax, for two adults).

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 811 5555, hilton.com

Images: Provided