This could be one of the biggest staycation deals out there right now…

Throughout spring break, certain Abu Dhabi hotels are offering some absolutely massive staycation deals.

But you’d have to go some distance to beat these Yas Island crackers.

The Dhs294 per person deal includes a stay at either Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, the Centro Yas Island, the Yas Island Rotana, or the Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Water World or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

For bookings, and terms and conditions, please visit: yasisland.ae

What’s On at Yas theme parks?

Of course, there’s the new zipline and roof-walk at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi that’s adding another level of thrill to the park’s full-throttle offerings.

There’s a special Wonder Woman Exhibition at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Including the Wonder Woman costume as worn by Gal Gadot in the Wonder Woman superhero film series, Hippolyta’s costume — worn by Connie Nielsen, Antiope’s costume as worn by Robin Wright, and many other original items from the movies.

And of course we learned that you can now gain access to the theme parks using your face . Yep, your actual face. And we don’t mean in an influencer type of way.

The system works in conjunction with the Yas Island mobile app, and will also enable theme park users to pay for food and souvenirs in participating retail and dining outlets via that same facial recognition software. You can download the app from both Apple and Google Play stores, and of course, it’s completely free.