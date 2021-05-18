If you’re living in Dubai, you might as well make the most of those views…

Dubai is all about amazing breakfast offerings and, this week, we’re bringing you some of the best breakfast spots that offer you incredible sea views. The question is, which one makes it on your must-visit list this weekend?

Bla Bla

JBR’s huge new beach club and dining destination Bla Bla has just launched a brand new breakfast deal. It runs on weekdays with a set menu giving you the choice of croissant, muffin or avocado toast to start, followed by eggs benedict, an acai bowl or The Bla Bla Breakfast which includes sausages, eggs any style and a hash brown. You’ll also get tea or coffee, plus a mimosa, bloody mary or fruit juice, all for Dhs65.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, breakfast runs 8am to 11.30am on weekdays. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Breeze Beach Grill

At the end of Club Vista Mare’s strip of restaurants, Breeze is one of our go-to spots for tanning and eating in equal measure. It serves up one of the best breakfast menus on the Palm, with healthy options such as smashed avo toast and a watermelon and feta salad, plus stacks of pancakes and the Breeze breakfast sandwich. There’s indoor and outdoor seating on the terrace, or make your way down to one of the loungers on the beach and soak up the sun while snacking. It’s a lively atmosphere, and a great spot for taking the family to as well.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Weds 12pm to 12am, Thurs and Fri 9am to 12am. Tel (04) 568 3000. breeze.ae

Cafe Nikki

This blissful beachfront setting at Cafe Nikki looks over an aquamarine pool and out onto the ocean. On the breakfast menu you’ll find pancakes, granola, oats, eggs your way and more. This place is guaranteed to give you all of those holiday feels, even if you’re just visiting for breakfast.

Nikki Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sat, 11am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 376 6162. nikkibeachhotels.com

Cove Beach

Cove Beach is a hugely popular Dubai beach club, renowned in particular for its Wednesday ladies’ day. Before your day gets cracking, why not arrive early to tuck into the all-new CB Breakfast menu, with dishes such as granola, CB pancakes, acai bowl, CB healthy salad, and a range of fresh juices, smoothies and coffee on the menu. Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, breakfast served daily 1o am to 12pm, open Fri to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Eggspectation

It might’ve been round a while but Eggspectation is still as popular as ever. You’ll find it perched at JBR with amazing sea views and a relaxed atmosphere. Of course, the star of the day here is eggs and you can have yours in every way you could imagine. There are no less than eleven eggs Benedict options, seven omelette varieties, plus pancakes, waffles and more.

Eggspectation, JBR, Dubai, open 7am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 430 7252. @eggspectationuae

Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs65. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs65. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer has long been popular for its artisan menu and cheese and wine offerings, and the new West Beach branch is the perfect place to start your day with beautiful sea and Dubai Marina skyline views. On the menu you’ll find a traditional English breakfast, farmer’s breakfast, ‘classic benny’ and perfectly brewed coffees.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. facebook.com/jonesthegrocerthepalm

Koko Bay

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but now it has just launched a brand new beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 11am and 12pm to 1am Fridays and Saturdays (closed for one hour between breakfast and lunch). Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish is the name of the new restaurant which has opened at the popular Palm Jumeirah spot, West Beach and it certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. It’s absolutely stunning, offering its visitors the perfect spot for dining and sunbathing, with those incredible Dubai Marina skyline views. Breakfast doesn’t start until 12pm but there are some amazing options including avocado toast, French toast and crepes.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. @luckyfishdubai

Revo Cafe

Revo Cafe is a great weekend breakfast spot, with a view that captures the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Downtown Dubai skyline. Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered.

Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, open daily 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 5678304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

Palm Bay

Thought Palm Bay was only all about long happy hours and brunch deals? Think again. Head there between 9am and 12pm to enjoy a hearty breakfast with idyllic views of the sea water surrounding the Palm. On the menu you’ll find classic breakfast favorites such as Palm Bay French toast, eggs Royale, ‘eggs your way’ and Palm Bay avocado toast.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 9am to 2am, breakfast served daily 9am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Saya Caffe, The Pointe

Step into a pink wonderland at Saya Caffe which recently opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The space is absolutely stunning, with pink blooms and lights cascading from the ceiling, a huge flower wall, Saya’s signature pink velvet shell chairs, a love heart wall and more. You’ll find some seriously Instagrammable breakfast (lunch and dinner) dishes and coffees on the menu.

Saya Caffe & Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 1am. @sayacafe.ae @matroshkadubai