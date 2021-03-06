Life is better on the beach…

In Dubai we are spoiled for choice when it comes to epic views and Instagrammable breakfast spots, but with an abundance of beautiful beaches on our doorstep, it makes sense to combine the two.

Here are 6 amazing beachside breakfast spots to check out in Dubai this weekend…

Barasti

An oldie but a goodie, longstanding beach bar Barasti serves up a hearty all-day breakfast every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 4pm – perfect for you late risers. The Big Breakfast includes dishes such as classic breakfast to sweet waffles, overnight oats and even a breakfast burger – not for the fainthearted.

Barasti, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to 4pm. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Bla Bla

JBR’s huge new beach club and dining destination Bla Bla has just launched a brand new breakfast deal. It runs seven days a week with a set menu giving you the choice of croissant, muffin or avocado toast to start, followed by eggs benedict, an acai bowl or The Bla Bla Breakfast which includes sausages, eggs any style and a hash brown. You’ll also get tea or coffee, plus a mimosa, bloody mary or fruit juice, all for Dhs65.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, breakfast runs 8am to 11.30am on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on weekends. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Circle Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circle Cafe 🍽 (@circlecafe)

Circle Cafe has locations across Dubai and it has remained hugely popular for its great all-you-can-eat breakfast deal. For Dhs60 you can tuck into your choice of 25 breakfast dishes, plus a tea or coffee (its Dhs25 for kids).

Circle Cafe, Kite Beach, open 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 254 1565. circle-cafe.com/locations

HQ’s 459

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HQ’S 459 (@hqs459)

La Mer beach is a fantastic spot for a chilled way to start your day. Bag one of the colorful, cushy sofas at HQ’s 459 and tuck into hearty dishes such as shakshuka, omelette, full English breakfast or even steak and eggs.

HQ’s 459, La Mer South, open 9am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 345 9000. @hqs459

Jones The Grocer

Australian-born Jones the Grocer has long been popular in Dubai for its great breakfast choices, fresh food and wine and cheese nights and it recently opened a new venue on West Beach. Tuck into dishes such as eggs Benedict, shakshuka and omelettes. It’s worth ordering a latte or cappuccino for the cute kangaroo stencil on top of the foam.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs & Fri 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 998 6162.

Lucky Fish

Brand new Mediterranean restaurant Lucky Fish at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah offers beautiful breakfast options with a classy twist. You’ll find dishes such as fancy avocado toast on the menu, plus plenty more. Breakfast is served throughout the day as the restaurant opens at 12pm.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially open Friday, open 12pm to 1am. @luckyfishdubai

Images: Provided