For the culture vultures…

It may have seemed like an overly long work week as we are back to normal working hours but it’s finally Thursday and that means sorting out a schedule for the weekend revolving around brunches, long happy hours, and other great things to do in Dubai.

However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that include art, music and plays.

Theatre

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

The Cross Bronx Crew is bringing John Patrick Shanley’s tumultuous ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ to the stage at The Junction at Alserkal Avenue. The story follows two individuals who meet at a very trying period of time in their life. What begins as a bitter argument transforms into an unexplainable understanding between the two eventually moving towards forgiveness and ownership over their lives.

Purchase your tickets here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

The Little Mermaid One the whole family can enjoy. Christian Anderson’s classic fairytale is bought to life at Theatre by QE2. You know the drill: a mermaid is tricked by an evil sea witch into forsaking her voice in return for becoming human. With the help of a comedic crab, a silly seagull, a cute guppy and other sea friends, will the mermaid find her prince? Find out on board the QE2 this weekend. Purchase your tickets here. Theatre by QE2, Port Mina Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

The Permanent Way

On May 20 to 22, Dubai Drama Group (DDG) presents The Permanent Way by acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, and theatre and film director, David Hare. The play explores the unintended consequences of the British government’s decision to privatise the country’s railways. From the passing of the Railways Act 1993 to the series of train crashes that followed, the play collates the nuanced, funny, and at times heart-wrenching accounts of those most intimately involved. The show today is already sold out, but at the moment, tickets are available for Friday and Saturday.

Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Drama Group, Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 522 0258. @dubaidramagroup

Art

Being Van Gogh

Love Vincent Van Gogh? You must catch this multimedia show at the Theatre of Digital Art which portrays the most productive period of the artist’s life when he moved to Arles in the South of France. It is based on the hundreds of letters that Van Gogh penned to his brother Theo Van Gogh, so there is no fiction involved. The experience will begin with a short one-man play before moving on to immersing you with the artist’s works of art and video clips of the ‘artist’ speaking to the audience as if he is talking to this brother.

Purchase your tickets here.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Last chance: Out of Place

This exhibition examines our place in an ever-shifting world. It raises questions about space, surface, and how we are, perhaps, articulated by our material interactions. The works on display are by Vikram Divecha, Mohammed Kazem, mentalKLINIK, Haleh Redjaian, Raed Yassin and the late Emirati artist, Hassan Sharif.

Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Unit 17, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 5052. ivde.net

Music

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes

The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes are returning to Dubai Opera this weekend. The Gipsy Kings have introduced music lovers to a unique blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western tunes and Latin rhythms through globally-popular singles such as Bamboléo and Volare, Djobi Djoba and more. The night is guaranteed to have you singing, tapping your feet and swaying to the amazing beat.

Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Supplied