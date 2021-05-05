Culture vultures, take note…

With a new month comes plenty of art to check out, and culture vultures, there’s plenty to go scope out in the city this May.

Here are 6 awesome exhibitions in Dubai to check out this May.

The Lebanon Works

Where: Meem Gallery

When: Until June 5, 2021

This exhibition by celebrated Iraqi artist, Dia al-Azzawi is packed with fresh vibrant coloured paintings. The artist isn’t a stranger to this distinct range of colours, techniques and motifs and the worlds he creates within his creations know no bounds.

Meem Gallery, Umm Suqeim Stree, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 347 7883. meemartgallery.com

Out of Place

Where: Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde

When: Until May 22, 2021

This exhibition examines our place in an ever-shifting world. It raises questions about space, surface, and how we are, perhaps, articulated by our material interactions. The works on display are by Vikram Divecha, Mohammed Kazem, :mentalKLINIK, Haleh Redjaian, Raed Yassin and the late Emirati artist, Hassan Sharif.

Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Unit 17, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 5052. ivde.net

The Foundry

Where: The Foundry

When: Until May 17, 2021

If you’re heading to Downtown Dubai for plans, add in an extra hour or two and stop by The Foundry. Catch the very purple pop culture works by RexChouk, monochromatic works by Kapil Bhimekar and more.

The Foundry, Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai. @foundrydowntown

When words disappear into trees

Where: Green Art Gallery

When: Until June 5, 2021

Absence is defined as a state in which something desired is not present or does not exist. This exhibition by Seher Shah is the artist’s investigation of absence. Her solo exhibition ties together works on paper through drawings, etchings and photogravures completed over the past five years.

Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 346 9305. @greenartgallerydubai

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience

Where: The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

When: April 5 to June 30, 2021

Street artist Banksy, known for being famously unknown, is the mystery man by some of the most renowned graffiti in the world and this exhibition features 120 unique Banksy reproductions. Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12. A VIP pass, priced at Dhs110, will offer queue jumping, while a VVIP ticket includes a guide on demand. Read more here.

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. until June 30, prices start from Dhs75. malloftheemirates.com

Cultural Faces

Where: Al Safa Art & Design Library

When: Permanent exhibition

This exhibition is by prominent Syrian cartoonist Hassan Idlibi and celebrates UAE and global cultural leaders from around the world. The portraits include Emirati poet, writer and researcher Ahmed Rashid Thani; Palestinian poet and author Mahmoud Darwish and many more. The exhibition was held at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2021, but Dubai Culture and Arts Authority made it a permanent exhibition at the library as part of the Authority’s efforts to make culture available everywhere and for everyone.

Al Safa Art & Design Library, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Sat to Thurs 10am to 5pm, closed Fri. Tel: (800) 33222.

