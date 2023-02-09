If you hear a voice within you say you cannot paint, then by all means paint and that voice will be silenced – Vincent Van Gogh…

For fans of Vincent Van Gogh, a visit to the Theatre of Digital Art in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is one you most likely ticked off your list as soon as the digital art theatre opened its doors. Well, there’s a new experience featuring the Dutch artist that you need to be aware of.

An immersive show titled ‘Being Van Gogh’ is returning to TODA and essentially will take the audience on an awe-inspiring journey of his life. The show took place previously but with a live actor but this time, everything is digitised.

3 of 12

The room will swirl with colours as Van Gogh’s paintings come to life. It will be paired with a digital actor and a voiceover who will narrate the artist’s short and tragic life. The program is both entertaining and educational and very real, as it is based on letters sent to his brother, Theo.

The experience lasts 45 minutes and runs on a loop. We were told there’s no beginning or end and the show is accompanied by a combination of neo-classical and classical music.

The show runs until the end of the month, so make sure you go and see it.

So, what can you expect from ‘Being Van Gogh’ at Theatre of Digital Art ?

Guests will learn about the artist’s authentically raw story of Vincent Van Gogh and his artistic affair. The artist has created some of the world’s most iconic paintings, his most popular one being Starry Night (1889)

Guests can get up close and personal with over 300 digital renders of Van Gogh paintings and sketches, from The Potato Eaters (1885), Almond Blossoms (1890) to Wheatfield with Crows (1890), placing visitors at the heart of each masterpiece

Tickets for the digital show cost Dhs125 per person and family packages are also available.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, until Feb 28, Dhs125 per adult, family packages available. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Image: Theatre of Digital Art