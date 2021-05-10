The weekend is almost upon us and it’s shaping up to be a big one…

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is just a day away and, if you’re anything like us, we bet you’re excited. Now that things are back to normal, with the reintroduction of brunches and live entertainment, we reckon this weekend is going to be huge.

Here are 10 awesome things you need to do this weekend…

Thursday, May 20

Tuck into nine courses of stunning Thai cuisine for Dhs195

Going out for an upmarket Thai meal can tend to get a little pricey, but during the summer Pai Thai has launched an amazing deal, offering you nine courses of delicious Thai cuisine for just Dhs195 per person. You’ll find the stunning restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr and it’s well worth a visit.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 11.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 11.30pm, ‘Siam Summer’ menu served daily, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs195. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

Splash around in a waterpark at this Thursday ladies’ night

The popular La Mer waterpark, Laguna Waterpark, is bringing back its popular ladies’ night from Thursday, May 20. It will run on May 20 and May 27 and every other week thereafter throughout June. Ladies, you’ll have exclusive access to the entire waterpark. From 6pm to 12am you can explore the park at night. The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, Tues to Sun 10am to 6pm, closed Mondays, ladies’ nights open 6pm to 12am. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Go bowling

Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm is a fine place for a game of tenpins. There’s so much for everyone of any age to do: there’s an enormous bar, a ping-pong area, multi-level arcade games, and soft play area for children – and that’s just inside. Outside there’s more seating, and a massive wave machine. It’s become one of the most popular spots in Dubai for bowling, and for good reason.

Atlantis, The Palm, from Dhs70 per person or Dhs420 per lane, per hour. Tel: (04) 4261166. atlantisthepalm.com

Friday, May 21

Enjoy breakfast with a side of sea views

Start your weekend off right by enjoying breakfast with a side of sea views. Jones the Grocer has long been popular for its artisan menu and cheese and wine offerings, and the new West Beach branch is the perfect place to start your day with beautiful sea and Dubai Marina skyline views. On the menu you’ll find a traditional English breakfast, farmer’s breakfast, ‘classic benny’ and perfectly brewed coffees.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. facebook.com/jonesthegrocerthepalm

Check Reform’s Eurovision-themed Friday brunch

Reform is throwing a fun Friday brunch on May 21 to celebrate the Eurovision 2021 finale (which is happening on May 22). Enjoy three courses of traditional ‘pub grub’ as well as free-flowing beverages, whilst being entertained by Jon Bessant and Em, as well as Mais Musica, who will be bowling out the tunes with hits from the likes of ABBA, Gina G, Katrina and the Waves. Dogs are welcome too.

The Best of Eurovision, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Friday May 21, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 inclusive of free-flowing house beverages. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

Brunch inside the Burj Khalifa

Secret Parties are doing it again with a brand new brunch in none-other than the Burj Khalifa. Secret Brunch at the Burj Khalifa will take place in fancy restaurant 3BK and includes four-course meal along with free-flowing beverages. Menu highlights include sushi platters, roasted leg of lamb, seafood linguine, vegan lasagne and sweets such as eclairs, profiteroles and the special 3BK Khalifa Sundae.

Secret Brunch at the Burj Khalifa, 3BK, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs299. secret-parties.com

Unearth hidden furniture treasures at this cool pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Brocante (@labrocantedxb)

If you’re a big fan of upcycling and hunting down vintage furniture treasures, there’s one place you need to be at this weekend. A La Brocante pop-up is taking place in Al Quoz, featuring unique vintage, pre-loved, and upcycled furniture, as well as clothes. It will also give local artists a chance to showcase their work. You might even get a chance to upcycle some furniture whilst you’re there.

La Brocante, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 21 and 22, 10am to 5pm. @labrocantedxb

Saturday, May 22

Enjoy a roast dinner brunch with free-flowing beverages

Cool British gastropub Foxglove and the much-loved Soho Beer Garden have just launched the ‘Big British Lunch’ on Saturdays, with a three-course meal and four hours of free-flowing beverages. It’s the roast with the most and mains include Yorkshire pudding with pulled beef, roast leg of New Zealand lamb, and half roast chicken stuffed with sage and onions.

Foxglove Steakhouse and Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Big British Lunch, Saturdays, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs250 for ladies with house drinks, Dhs300 for gents with house drinks. Tel: (0) 52 388 8849. @foxglovedxb

Top up your tan at a fully-redeemable pool day

Before it gets too hot, carve out some time to work on that tan at a luxe Dubai pool. A Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Daily Splash Pass is Dhs200 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dhs250 on weekends, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs125 on weekends and Dhs100 midweek. Under fours are free. On weekdays, you can enjoy breakfast plus access to the pool and beach for Dhs175.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com

Shop ’til you drop at the Ripe Market

With temperatures rising, Dubai’s popular Ripe Market is heading indoors for the summer season. You can now find them at The Springs Souk, Nakheel Mall and Times Square Centre every weekend, plus monthly pop-up markets at the brand new Circle Mall located in JVC. Discover a curated lineup of fashion, art, design and food products. Whether you’re in the marketing for some new jewellery, decoration for your home, or a gift for a loved one, you’re bound to find something unique.

The Ripe Market, various locations, Dubai. @ripemarket

