A great opportunity to tick a museum or two off your list…

On May 18, the world celebrates International Museum Day and UAE which is home to a number of museums is celebrating by offering free entry.

The offer is available for one day only, so if there’s a museum on your to-do list that you’ve been meaning to visit but haven’t yet, now’s your opportunity.

The celebration is held under the theme, ‘the Future of museums: Recover and recreate’. By offering free entry to its museums, the Culture authorities are affirming the importance of museums as cultural edifices that connect society members with the rich history and heritage of the UAE.

Dubai

According to a post on the official Dubai Culture Instagram account, the following museums will be free to visit on Tuesday, March 18:

Al Shindagha Museum

Etihad Museum

Naif Museum

Coin Museum

Museum of the Poet Al Oqaili

Sharjah

Sharjah Museums Authority also announced free entry to its museums on Tuesday, May 18.

Remember, that Sharjah is the cultural capital of the UAE and is home to a number of museums that cover a number of varied fields including Islamic art and culture, archaeology, heritage, science, marine life and history. So, there’s plenty to see depending on your interest.

A list of museums you can visit can be found on this link here.

Abu Dhabi

In the capital, the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi offers free entry throughout the year for a number of categories including under 18s and above 60s, youth and teacher pass holders and people of determination (with one companion.) Read more here.

Additionally, on International Museum Day, museum members can enjoy a virtual tour of an exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum called Inside Out. The museum in London is the world’s largest museum of applied and decorative arts and design, as well as sculpture, housing a permanent collection of over 2.27 million objects. Interested in checking it out? Find out more information about the membership passes here.

