Participating stores include MAC, Diesel and River Island…

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has a HUGE flash sale this weekend. Between Thursday May 27 and Saturday May 29, a wide selection of the mall’s stores will be offering up to 80 per cent off items in their product range.

Earlier this week we shared the news of the soon to return, Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (ADSS). This Super Sale isn’t part of the ADSS (which launches next month) but it’s carrying similar epic saving energy.

Participating outlets include:

& Other Stories Special offers on selected items from Dhs5 to Dhs200
2XL Home Furniture & Décor Up to 70 per cent off selected items
Adidas Up to 50 per cent off selected items
American Eagle Outfitters Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Armani Exchange 30 per cent off selected lines
Bauhaus Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Bedazzled Boutique Buy One Get One Half Price
Bershka 40 per cent off selected items
Blaze Pizza Buy One Get One Free on signature pizzas (in-store only)
Boggi 25 per cent off selected items
Cities Up to 70 per cent off selected items
Coffee Hat 25 per cent off all selections of coffee capsules
COS Special offers on selected items from Dhs10 to Dhs495
Damas Jewellery 50 per cent off selected diamond jewellery
Decathlon 25 per cent off selected items
Diesel 30 per cent off selected items
Dr. Nutrition Up to 75 per cent off selected items
Dyson Save up to Dhs999 with Dyson latest technologies
Ecco 40 per cent off selected footwear
Etoile La Boutique Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Flower Tea Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Fred Perry Up to 30 per cent off selected items
Fyor 60 per cent off selected items
Gant Up to 40 per cent off all items
Havaianas Buy One Get One Free
Jawhara Jewellery 50 per cent off selected Diamond and Pearl Jewellery
Just Kidding 15 per cent cash back on all in-store purchases
Kenzo Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Kids Puzzle Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Kiko Milano Up to 70 per cent off selected items
La Sensa Buy 2 Get 3 Free
Lavelier Up to 60 per cent off selected items
MAC Up to 40 per cent off selected items
Mango Up to 30 per cent off selected items
Manolo Blahnik Up to 80 per cent off selected items
Massimo Dutti 50 per cent off selected items
Max Mara Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Missguided 30 per cent off all items
Moka Socks 25 per cent off all items
Monki Special offers on selected items from Dhs25 to Dhs150
Montblanc Complimentary Gift with purchases above Dhs4,000
Next 40 per cent off all items
Okaidi Obaibi 40 per cent off all items
Oro Gold Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Oud Milano Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Oysho 50 per cent off selected items
Pinko 30 per cent off selected items
Pull & Bear Up to 50 per cent off selected items
River Island Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Sapsa Bedding Up to 50 per cent off selected lines
Shaira Up to 70 per cent off selected items
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Up to 80 per cent off selected items
Sunglass Hut Up to 70 per cent off selected items
Swarovski Up to 40 per cent off selected items
Tatera Home Fragrances Receive Dhs50 off a 4-in-1 Big Marsh box
Tory Burch 30 per cent off selected items
Tresor Rare Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Tumi 30 per cent off selected items
Undiz 50 per cent off selected items
Vilebrequin 25 per cent off selected items
Villeroy & Boch Up to 75 per cent off selected items
Women’secret Up to 50 per cent off all items
Yessayan Jewelry Up to 60 per cent off selected items

Deals on dining at The Galleria

Those aren’t the only deals going down at The Galleria this weekend.

The ‘Celebrate with a World of Flavour’ promotion has some awesome ways to dine for less at the mall’s collection casual eateries and gastro-cafes.

You might also like

5 big dining adventures at The Galleria Al Maryah Island's food festival
7 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: May 27 to 29
Abu Dhabi Shopping Season will return with HUGE summer sales

Get access to all the deals by downloading their handy Dining Guide: thegalleria.ae/magazine/dining-guide.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae