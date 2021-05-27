Starting today, up to 80 per cent off at The Galleria's mega three day sale
Participating stores include MAC, Diesel and River Island…
The Galleria Al Maryah Island has a HUGE flash sale this weekend. Between Thursday May 27 and Saturday May 29, a wide selection of the mall’s stores will be offering up to 80 per cent off items in their product range.
Earlier this week we shared the news of the soon to return, Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (ADSS). This Super Sale isn’t part of the ADSS (which launches next month) but it’s carrying similar epic saving energy.
Participating outlets include:
|& Other Stories
|Special offers on selected items from Dhs5 to Dhs200
|2XL Home Furniture & Décor
|Up to 70 per cent off selected items
|Adidas
|Up to 50 per cent off selected items
|American Eagle Outfitters
|Up to 50 per cent off selected items
|Armani Exchange
|30 per cent off selected lines
|Bauhaus
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
|Bedazzled Boutique
|Buy One Get One Half Price
|Bershka
|40 per cent off selected items
|Blaze Pizza
|Buy One Get One Free on signature pizzas (in-store only)
|Boggi
|25 per cent off selected items
|Cities
|Up to 70 per cent off selected items
|Coffee Hat
|25 per cent off all selections of coffee capsules
|COS
|Special offers on selected items from Dhs10 to Dhs495
|Damas Jewellery
|50 per cent off selected diamond jewellery
|Decathlon
|25 per cent off selected items
|Diesel
|30 per cent off selected items
|Dr. Nutrition
|Up to 75 per cent off selected items
|Dyson
|Save up to Dhs999 with Dyson latest technologies
|Ecco
|40 per cent off selected footwear
|Etoile La Boutique
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
|Flower Tea
|Up to 50 per cent off selected items
|Fred Perry
|Up to 30 per cent off selected items
|Fyor
|60 per cent off selected items
|Gant
|Up to 40 per cent off all items
|Havaianas
|Buy One Get One Free
|Jawhara Jewellery
|50 per cent off selected Diamond and Pearl Jewellery
|Just Kidding
|15 per cent cash back on all in-store purchases
|Kenzo
|Up to 50 per cent off selected items
|Kids Puzzle
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
|Kiko Milano
|Up to 70 per cent off selected items
|La Sensa
|Buy 2 Get 3 Free
|Lavelier
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
|MAC
|Up to 40 per cent off selected items
|Mango
|Up to 30 per cent off selected items
|Manolo Blahnik
|Up to 80 per cent off selected items
|Massimo Dutti
|50 per cent off selected items
|Max Mara
|Up to 50 per cent off selected items
|Missguided
|30 per cent off all items
|Moka Socks
|25 per cent off all items
|Monki
|Special offers on selected items from Dhs25 to Dhs150
|Montblanc
|Complimentary Gift with purchases above Dhs4,000
|Next
|40 per cent off all items
|Okaidi Obaibi
|40 per cent off all items
|Oro Gold
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
|Oud Milano
|Up to 50 per cent off selected items
|Oysho
|50 per cent off selected items
|Pinko
|30 per cent off selected items
|Pull & Bear
|Up to 50 per cent off selected items
|River Island
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
|Sapsa Bedding
|Up to 50 per cent off selected lines
|Shaira
|Up to 70 per cent off selected items
|SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker
|Up to 80 per cent off selected items
|Sunglass Hut
|Up to 70 per cent off selected items
|Swarovski
|Up to 40 per cent off selected items
|Tatera Home Fragrances
|Receive Dhs50 off a 4-in-1 Big Marsh box
|Tory Burch
|30 per cent off selected items
|Tresor Rare
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
|Tumi
|30 per cent off selected items
|Undiz
|50 per cent off selected items
|Vilebrequin
|25 per cent off selected items
|Villeroy & Boch
|Up to 75 per cent off selected items
|Women’secret
|Up to 50 per cent off all items
|Yessayan Jewelry
|Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Deals on dining at The Galleria
Those aren’t the only deals going down at The Galleria this weekend.
The ‘Celebrate with a World of Flavour’ promotion has some awesome ways to dine for less at the mall’s collection casual eateries and gastro-cafes.
You might also like
Get access to all the deals by downloading their handy Dining Guide: thegalleria.ae/magazine/dining-guide.
The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae