Participating stores include MAC, Diesel and River Island…

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has a HUGE flash sale this weekend. Between Thursday May 27 and Saturday May 29, a wide selection of the mall’s stores will be offering up to 80 per cent off items in their product range.

Earlier this week we shared the news of the soon to return, Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (ADSS). This Super Sale isn’t part of the ADSS (which launches next month) but it’s carrying similar epic saving energy.

Participating outlets include:

& Other Stories Special offers on selected items from Dhs5 to Dhs200 2XL Home Furniture & Décor Up to 70 per cent off selected items Adidas Up to 50 per cent off selected items American Eagle Outfitters Up to 50 per cent off selected items Armani Exchange 30 per cent off selected lines Bauhaus Up to 60 per cent off selected items Bedazzled Boutique Buy One Get One Half Price Bershka 40 per cent off selected items Blaze Pizza Buy One Get One Free on signature pizzas (in-store only) Boggi 25 per cent off selected items Cities Up to 70 per cent off selected items Coffee Hat 25 per cent off all selections of coffee capsules COS Special offers on selected items from Dhs10 to Dhs495 Damas Jewellery 50 per cent off selected diamond jewellery Decathlon 25 per cent off selected items Diesel 30 per cent off selected items Dr. Nutrition Up to 75 per cent off selected items Dyson Save up to Dhs999 with Dyson latest technologies Ecco 40 per cent off selected footwear Etoile La Boutique Up to 60 per cent off selected items Flower Tea Up to 50 per cent off selected items Fred Perry Up to 30 per cent off selected items Fyor 60 per cent off selected items Gant Up to 40 per cent off all items Havaianas Buy One Get One Free Jawhara Jewellery 50 per cent off selected Diamond and Pearl Jewellery Just Kidding 15 per cent cash back on all in-store purchases Kenzo Up to 50 per cent off selected items Kids Puzzle Up to 60 per cent off selected items Kiko Milano Up to 70 per cent off selected items La Sensa Buy 2 Get 3 Free Lavelier Up to 60 per cent off selected items MAC Up to 40 per cent off selected items Mango Up to 30 per cent off selected items Manolo Blahnik Up to 80 per cent off selected items Massimo Dutti 50 per cent off selected items Max Mara Up to 50 per cent off selected items Missguided 30 per cent off all items Moka Socks 25 per cent off all items Monki Special offers on selected items from Dhs25 to Dhs150 Montblanc Complimentary Gift with purchases above Dhs4,000 Next 40 per cent off all items Okaidi Obaibi 40 per cent off all items Oro Gold Up to 60 per cent off selected items Oud Milano Up to 50 per cent off selected items Oysho 50 per cent off selected items Pinko 30 per cent off selected items Pull & Bear Up to 50 per cent off selected items River Island Up to 60 per cent off selected items Sapsa Bedding Up to 50 per cent off selected lines Shaira Up to 70 per cent off selected items SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Up to 80 per cent off selected items Sunglass Hut Up to 70 per cent off selected items Swarovski Up to 40 per cent off selected items Tatera Home Fragrances Receive Dhs50 off a 4-in-1 Big Marsh box Tory Burch 30 per cent off selected items Tresor Rare Up to 60 per cent off selected items Tumi 30 per cent off selected items Undiz 50 per cent off selected items Vilebrequin 25 per cent off selected items Villeroy & Boch Up to 75 per cent off selected items Women’secret Up to 50 per cent off all items Yessayan Jewelry Up to 60 per cent off selected items

Deals on dining at The Galleria

Those aren’t the only deals going down at The Galleria this weekend.

The ‘Celebrate with a World of Flavour’ promotion has some awesome ways to dine for less at the mall’s collection casual eateries and gastro-cafes.

Get access to all the deals by downloading their handy Dining Guide: thegalleria.ae/magazine/dining-guide.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae