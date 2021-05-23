Last year’s winter ADSS featured sales of up to 80 per cent off…

Retail Abu Dhabi, the elite fashion and retail unit within the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (ADSS) will return for the summer.

The inaugural shopping extravaganza began in December 2020, and ran all the way up to February.

There were discounts of up to 80 per cent available on a range of items, in more than 3,500 stores, across 20 of the emirate’s malls, and beyond.

Shoppers also won some massive prizes, got hold of exclusive product lines and were able to earn extra Etihad Guest Miles, with bonus multipliers or certain purchasing options.

.@dctabudhabi has expanded the Retail Abu Dhabi 2021 calendar to include new consumer events, promotions and campaigns to support the sector and strengthen #AbuDhabi’s position as a world class shopping and tourism destination. pic.twitter.com/dEqquDYPWG — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 8, 2021

You might also like More details on the first Abu Dhabi Shopping Season, starting today

The precise dates for the 2021 summer edition of the ADSS are yet to be announced but we know it will be from some time in June until a date in August. And we have our eyes glued to the retailabudhabi.ae website for future updates.

Other key upcoming dates in the retail calendar include a string of events to celebrate Edi Al Adha; Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter fashion launches; of course those Back to School campaigns in August and September; Abu Dhabi Family Week goes down in September; something called the ‘Amazing Sale’ in November; and the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season will be back for a December to February run again

Also because we’re in the Jubilee year, the 50th anniversary of the birth of our beloved nation, we can expect there to be a suitably enthusiastic collection of retail celebrations.

Images: What’s On Archive / Provided