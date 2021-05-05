Sponsored: The Galleria Al Maryah Island is inviting you to ‘Celebrate with a World of Flavour’…

If it involves great food, discounts and maybe a cheeky little wardrobe reboot on the side, we’re always going to be down.

And, rather conveniently, it’s this precise mix that’s at the centre of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s ‘Celebrate with a World of Flavour’ festival.

There’s a wild foodie fiesta of activations to get involved with until June 5, 2021 — but these are our six favourite ways to savour the global flavours…

1. The all-day dining deals

Some of the city’s finest casual eateries and gastro-cafes are putting down big discounts on dining at their locations at The Galleria. We’re taco-ing about shelling out less at Mexican lunchery, Tortilla; money off at seafood joint, Off The Hook; nutritious dishes with discounts at Joga; paying less for Asian street food classics at Urban Wok; sushi savings at Kobashi; less to pay on local flavours at Levant eatery Al Areesh; and the bargains at Blaze Pizza, certainly take some topping. Get access to all the deals by downloading their handy Dining Guide: thegalleria.ae/magazine/dining-guide.

2. The Galleria Diner’s Choice Awards 2021

Until May 30, The Galleria is hosting its first ever digital dining awards, and they’re putting you in charge of choosing the winners.

This is your opportunity to live out those master chef judging panel dreams and decide which restaurants have that Mmm-factor. Voting will take place across five categories — fine-dining; family casual restaurant; quick bites; café & coffee shop; and sweet treats.

And as a reward, you’ll be entered into the running to win big dining experiences.

3. Business Lunch Deals

Business lunches are a bit of a fine dining hack, and being veterans of the business lunch game, we can assure you no actual business has to go down at the lunch. It’s none of their business. What does go down though, is some seriously thrifty ways to experience menu highlights from a collection of the city’s best restaurants. We’re talking LPM Restaurant & Bar, Loca, and 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant.

4. Kids Eat Free Deals

The Galleria has rightly earned a reputation as a leading Abu Dhabi family friendly fun zone. There are of course the three rooftop parks; the entertainment hubs such as their massive, multi-screened VOX Cinemas; interactive awesomeness in the shape of Caboodle; Xtreme Zone; a collection of amusements; kid-sized construction lols with Digger’s Lab; racing thrills for all ages at Drifty and Fun Ride; and then there are the ‘Kids Eat Free’ deals offered periodically by the mall.

In celebrating ‘a World of Flavour’ kids aren’t left adrift in culinary exile, if anything they get the best gig of all. A strong collection of the retail mega-project’s casual eateries offer free kid’s meals with paying adults. Check out all the deals here at thegalleria.ae/magazine/kidseatfree

5. Eat and Play deals

And then there are the combo deals. Activity hub Xtreme Zone, for example, is linking up with participating dining outlets to provide discounts on yum stuff. Which comes in handy too, because given the fact the adventure centre is equipped with a Trampoline Park; Challenging Climbing Walls; and a collection of engaging Arcade Games – you’ll likely work up quite the appetite. Learn more at thegalleria.ae/magazine/eat-play

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Friday 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

Images: Provided