Love your weekends? You’ll love them even more with these all-you-can-eat breakfast deals.

If brunch is your go-to during the weekend but you’re looking for a change, why not try an unlimited breakfast instead.

From healthy eats to sweet treats, here are three all-you-can-eat breakfast deals in Dubai to try over the weekend.

Bounty Beets

How much: Dhs99 per person.

When: Friday and Saturday, 9am to 12pm

This popular Instagrammable healthy cafe is serving up unlimited drinks and dishes for breakfast. Indulge in date cake, rose pudding, tropical bowls, crepes, waffles, avo on toast and much more. There’s a selection of coffee, tea and pressed juices as well.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 702 2455. @bountybeets

Farzi Cafe

How much: Dhs59 per person

When: Friday and Saturday, 10am to 12pm

For this unlimited breakfast at the Mall of the Emirates branch, diners can pick from eggs (any style), chicken sausages, guacamole, seasonal fruit and more. For the sweet tooths, there’s fluffy brioche French toast and golden pancakes piled with a selection of toppings. Pair it with a drink or two from the a la carte menu.

Farzi Cafe, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 689 2036. @farzicafedubai

Circle Cafe

How much: Dhs65 per adult, Dhs35 per child.

When: Friday and Saturday, 8am to 4pm

This popular spot offers up over 25 breakfast dishes to choose from on the menu. Pick from eggs prepared just the way you like it, shakshouka, fresh fruit bowl, pancakes, porridge and much more. Check out the entire menu here. You can pair your unlimited bites with a cup of coffee or tea. Before you rush on over, do make a reservation as walk-ins are not accepted. The deal is not available at Nessnass Beach.

Circle Cafe, several locations around Dubai. Reservations required, Tel: (800)247 253. circle-cafe.com

Images: supplied