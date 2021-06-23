Abu Dhabi’s quarantine-free list just got a big Euro injection…

There have been some big movements on the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, effective tomorrow, Thursday June 24, 2021.

In great news for those wanting to travel to Europe this summer, five new countries for the region have been added to the Green List. They are Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy and Norway.

And if you fancy a quick Roman holiday – Etihad actually has sale fares valid on that Italian route.

Losing their ‘Green Status’ anybody arriving into Abu Dhabi from Cuba, Kyrgistan and Russia will now have to follow relevant red list protocol.

What is the Abu Dhabi Green List..?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The Green List is updated periodically in line with international health developments. And making it on to the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

Arriving into Abu Dhabi from a Green List country

Since May 3, the rules for vaccinated residents have been updated. They applies to all residents and citizens of Abu Dhabi (not anywhere in the UAE, this appears to be emirate specific) that are able to demonstrate through their Al Hosn app, that they have received both doses of any Abu Dhabi-approved vaccine (Sinopharm and Pfizer), at least 28 days ago.

As before, those arriving from Green List countries are only required to self-isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the arrival PCR test. But now rather than having to take follow up tests on day six and day 12, they’re only required to have a test on day six (in addition to the test on arrival).

For unvaccinated individuals, those that have only had one dose, or both doses less than 28 days ago —there’s still no quarantine requirement for entry from Green List countries (other than the time before receiving a negative result from the arrival PCR test), but you will require further PCR tests on day six and 12.

What happens if I’m travelling to Abu Dhabi from a destination not on the Green List…?

Following the updates, vaccinated individuals arriving from non-Green List countries will now only have to quarantine for five days (previously it was 10). There’s still a requirement for a PCR test on arrival and on day four.

Those residents and citizens whose Al Hosn app does not reflect having had both doses of an approved vaccine more than 28 days ago, arriving from non-Green countries will have to quarantine the full 10 days, with a PCR test on arrival and on day eight.

Who is on the Green List

As of June 24, the full DCT Abu Dhabi Green List as follows:

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

United States of America

Uzbekistan

Images: Getty