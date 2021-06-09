What do these changes actually mean..?

Yesterday we reported on the news that the ALHOSN app, the system supporting the UAE’s contact tracing and individual Covid-19 health record, has had some big updates.

The traffic light system will have a big part to play in our lives over the next six months at least, so it’s worth first of all making sure we understand what it all means.

If you still havn’t downloaded it, we’d highly recommend you do. Free on both Apple and Google Play stores.

Colour codes

Green

The green status is a way of demonstrating that you are, for all intents and purposes, Covid-19 negative. The ‘green status’ is only temporary, and the duration of your status remaining green will depend on what level of immunisation/vaccination you’re at.

Grey

The default/neutral status. Your ALHOSN app will show a picture of your face, your emirates ID number, a QR code (and the date 28 days after your second vaccination dose if applicable). Grey means you’ll need a PCR test before you can turn your status to green.

Red

As you’ve probably guessed, red is the signifier for a positive result. You will need to follow the current protocol of quarantine and testing before your status can return to grey/green.

How long do these colour statuses last?

If you have received both vaccine doses more than 28 days ago

This is the top tier of the traffic light system. Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 30 days, before it returns to grey. That famous active icon (the letter E or gold star) will also show for seven days.

If you have received both vaccine doses less than 28 days ago

Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 14 days, before it returns to grey

If you have received your first vaccine dose and are waiting for your second appointment

Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 7 days, before it returns to grey

If you are in possession of a valid vaccine exemption certificate

Each negative PCR test will also give you a green status for 7 days, before it returns to grey

If you’ve not been vaccinated yet

Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 3 days, before it returns to grey

What do these changes tell us? What will the green status allow us to do?

These updates to the ALHOSN app are very likely to be the first step to event attendance and Abu Dhabi border policy reform.

Abu Dhabi by road

We’re currently seeking clarity from the relevant authorities on whether changes to the road border rules in Abu Dhabi have, or will, come into effect. The previous requirements for entry (and a green status) were a negative PCR test within seven days for those that had their second vaccine dose more 28 days ago. Or a negative PCR test within 48 hours (and a green status) for everybody else.

Interestingly the Abu Dhabi Media Office announcement about the ALHOSN updates both teased up coming changes, but also warned that individual authorities were permitted to “determine the use of Alhosn app according to their individual needs and procedures, to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all citizens, residents, and visitors.”

We will of course update you as soon as we have confirmation on whether Abu Dhabi entry policy will mirror these new longer green statuses, or whether the same seven day/48 hour rules will apply.

Important: With no official word yet, we advise you to follow the existing rules for crossing Abu Dhabi’s road border: A negative PCR test within seven days for those that had their second vaccine dose more 28 days ago. Or a negative PCR test within 48 hours (and a green status) for everybody else. Non-consecutive negative DPI tests are also permitted for travel within 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the protocol for green pass on Alhosn app, to ease restrictions and enhance safe movement and tourism in the country, and has allowed federal and local authorities to determine its usage to ensure a safe and healthy environment. pic.twitter.com/Nl3wdX9FSk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 7, 2021

Events

It’s no secret that the ALHOSN app will be an essential part of attending events, at least for the foreseeable future.

Back on May 26, we reported on an anncouncement made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), that as of June 6, 2021 all attendees to events, activities and exhibitions related to sport, culture, social and art must be vaccinated.

There will also be a requirement for a negative PCR test. With QR codes and clear colour statuses, the ALHOSN app is obviously the most effective tool in demonstrating this.

More news and updates as we get it.

Images: Getty