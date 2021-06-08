If you haven’t already, now’s the time to download the app…

A statement was released yesterday on June 8, 2021, announcing that the Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the protocol for ‘green pass’ on Alhosn app. The green pass will use the app to show vaccination status and PCR test validity.

The protocol will help ease restrictions and will enhance safe movement and tourism in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the protocol for green pass on Alhosn app, to ease restrictions and enhance safe movement and tourism in the country, and has allowed federal and local authorities to determine its usage to ensure a safe and healthy environment. pic.twitter.com/44ObuC0IBh — Al Hosn App (@AlHosnApp) June 7, 2021

The Alhosn colour-coding system has been updated as per the green pass protocol.

There are six categories to note.

Category 1: For those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

Category 2: For those who have received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for 14 days.

Category 3: For those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 4: For those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for three days.

Category 5: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 6: For those unvaccinated and who do not have vaccine exemption, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for three days.

For all categories, the Alhosn status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends.

The status will turn red if the test result is positive and they must follow the procedures approved by local authorities.

Downloading the Alhosn app is simple and free, and can be done on any smartphone device. It is available to download from the Apple Store, Huawei AppGallery or Google Play Store. Once downloaded you’ll need to register your details, then you’ll be given an individual QR code.