Want to check out some works of art this month. You’re in the right place as we have rounded up some art exhibitions in June to check out in the city.

Here are seven art exhibitions in June to check out in Dubai

Eternally Pop

Where: Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery

When: Until August 1, 2021

These creations by Italian/French artist Serero Pop Art are digital reworkings that are enriched with resin, beads, sequins, sapphires, diamonds, rubies, acrylics and enamels. Using well-known people in her canvas such as Salvador Dalì, Frida Kahlo, Marylin Monroe, Vincent Van Gogh and more, the artist adds capes and crowns converting the characters into superior figures such as superheroes, kings, queens and more.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

PSYCHOMACHIA

Where: Kristel Bechara, Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre

When: Until July 2021



This exhibition by Kristel Bechara is inspired by the series of events that took place in the past year. It recalls the poem ‘Psychomachia’ by Latin poet, Prudentius which revolves around the battle between the virtues of hope, sobriety, chastity and humility against the vices of pride, wrath, paganism and avarice. The battle culminates with each virtue prevailing over its opposing vice, with chastity defeating lust, anger surrendering to patience and love being victorious over greed.

Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open Sat to Thur, 9am to 5pm. Tel: (0) 55 891 3671. atelierkristel.com

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

Where: Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

When: Until June 30, 2021

During International Women’s Day in March, Radisson Red announced a competition offering the chance for up and coming female designers, artists and musicians to showcase their talents. Winners have been announced and this June you can catch an art exhibition by artist Ji-Hye Kim at the hotel. She specializes in linocut and printmaking artworks and her art will be at the hotel only during the month of June. Head on over and show your support for local artists.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Foundry

There are new art exhibitions by four artists to scope out at this art space in Downtown Dubai. UAE born artist Hashel Al Lamki art shows a journey from living in the hustle and bustle of city life to escaping to the countryside. Maxime Cramatte, DJ and co-founder of Barbu TV and Satwa 3000 is showcasing his Lucky 13 show across a variety of different mediums. Fink 22 is a British abstract painter who makes use of the freedom of a blank canvas using different tools and techniques to deliver dynamic works in his exhibition titled, Urban Decay while Kico Camacho exhibition showcases his artistic and personal journey as he reflects on the Argentinian waterways.

Foundry, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Open daily 10am to 10pm, free. @foundrydowntown

Andrew Schoultz Earth Vessel

Where: Volery Gallery, DIFC

When: Until June 22, 2021

This solo exhibition presents a selection of all-new, previously unseen, original works for the artist’s first representation in the Gulf region. The artist’s enormous murals, paintings, installations and sculptures are heavily patterned, creating an intense and mesmerising vision of current events. There are nine artworks to check out and the artist leaves the meaning open for interpretation.

Volery Gallery, Maze Tower, DIFC, Dubai, Open daily, 1pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)58 504 6420. @volerygallery

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience

Where: The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

When: Until June 30, 2021

Street artist Banksy, known for being famously unknown, is the mystery man by some of the most renowned graffiti in the world and this exhibition features 120 unique Banksy reproductions. Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12. A VIP pass, priced at Dhs110, will offer queue jumping, while a VVIP ticket includes a guide on demand. Read more here.

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. until June 30, prices start from Dhs75. malloftheemirates.com

Wonder Land

Where: Tashkeel

When: Until July 6, 2021

Emirati visual artist Hind Mezaina is hosting a solo exhibition at Tashkeel in Nad Al Sheba 1 which sheds light on an unseen Dubai. Through photography and film, Mezaina documents the pandemic pause where fast-paced Dubai grounds to halt. Mezaina will personally lead nine guided tours of her exhibition. Book your spot here tashkeel@tashkeel.org

Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, open Sat to Thur, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio

