Get your little one’s imagination going with these great stories…

Whether you’re looking to replenish your child’s bookshelves or just starting to build their collection (and it’s never too late to start!), consider purchasing some of these books below that have been written by Dubai-based authors.

From stories about the positive effects of the pandemic on nature to inspiring women, here are eight great books by Dubai-based authors to read to your kids.

My Little World by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai

These stories have been written by the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed and are based on his early life experiences. The stories aim to convey to young readers that ‘great dreams have no limits.’ They have been written for children aged between six and nine with the aim to encourage reading. Read more here.

The Falcon Who Found His Wings by Rachel Hamilton

Follow daring young hero, Shaheen, on his adventures to become the Champion Falcon. Despite the obstacles Shaheen faces – his small size, his wounded wing and challenges from other falcons – he refuses to give up hope. It is a heart-warming journey of a small bird with big dreams and the courage to follow them.

13 Amazing Women of Arabia by Dana Alblooshi

In this inspiring book, thirteen-year-old Dana Alblooshi recounts the stories of the extraordinary Arab women who have inspired her. The list includes ballerinas, politicians, aviators businesswomen, scientists and sportswomen. There are beautiful illustrations that accompany the story created by different female Arab artists. A celebration of girl power and what women in the region are capable of achieving.

The Turtle Secret by Julia Johnson

Ten-year-old Hessa is on a mission to save the turtles. When she rescues a turtle in the market, she takes it straight to her uncle, a marine biologist and finds herself captivated by these incredible sea creatures. Her uncle soon discovers that someone has been stealing turtle eggs from the beach because of their high value as a rare delicacy and it’s up to Hessa to catch the thieves and protect the turtles.

Mira’s Curly Hair by Maryam Al Serkal

This story is about a girl called Mira who doesn’t like her curly hair. She wants it to be straight and smooth – just like her mother’s. But then something unpredictable happens, and Mira will never look at her mother’s hair the same way again… or her own. This picture book is a delightful celebration of natural hair and the courage it takes to be yourself.

Snowy and Zoey in a New World By Hilda Youssef

In this book, the author shines a light on the positive effect the pandemic has on the animal kingdom. Written from the perspective of animals, we join Snowy and her friend, a butterfly named Zoey as they meet other animals who share their views on how the world has changed for the better.

Can I Go Out Now? by Ebtisam Al Beiti

This story illustrates beautifully the world we live in right now (aka, during the pandemic). Little Earth really, really wants to go outside and play with his friends but he can’t do that until he is feeling better. He is very sad until he finds a colourful way to stay in touch with everyone.

A Tudor Turk by Rehan Khan

This is a dazzling historical tale that follows a small undercover unit of hand-picked, trusted warriors, assembled to track down the thieves who have stolen the Staff held by Moses when he parted the Red Sea. We meet Awa, Will and other comrades from Turkey, Greece and Albania. They are all led by the charismatic Bosnian Mehmed Konjic, a wise counsellor and natural hero. Their pursuit of the thieves takes them across continents and into many perilous situations.

