Back in December, the most expensive property ever sold in Dubai changed hands for a record-breaking Dhs500 million. Which has inspired us to take a look at what’s available at the very top of the property market. While it may be a reality for some, the rest of us can live the life of a millionaire, if only in our imaginations…

From penthouses on the Palm to seven-bedroom sanctuaries in La Mer, no dream (or property) is too big. Which one would you choose?

Orla Penthouse on Palm Jumeirah: Dhs999,999,999

For just shy of a billion Dirhams, you could be the proud homeowner of a seven bedroom, seven bathroom penthouse in Orla, the 14-storey residential building run by the Dorchester. This three-storey sky view spot homes a private office, gym, jacuzzi, sunset firepit, two private pools and both a guest and private elevator. Residents will be able to lounge on the private resident-only beach club, with 150 meters of serene beachfront shores. What more could you want?

Bugatti penthouse: Dhs750,000,000

Already a name synonymous with luxury, the Bugatti Residences in Downtown Dubai promise next-level Burj Khalifa views. These will be best enjoyed from the one-of-a-kind top floor penthouse, set out over a sprawling 47,110 square feet and on the market for an eye-watering Dhs750,000,000. A super space of six bedrooms plus maids, it’s got everything you might expect: huge show kitchen and back kitchen, sprawling terrace, private garage – plus the kind of spaces you’d really want for this kind of money, like a games room, cinema, Moroccan bath and private pool.

Luxury mansion at the Bulgari Resort & Residences: Dhs495,000,000

This luxury villa at the Bulgari Resort & Residences, Jumeira Bay Island is home to four master bedrooms plus a maids room, a home cinema, spa, 43-metre pool with an underwater sound system, massage room, steam room, and sauna, all set over 20,266 square feet. And you could live the dream here for just shy of half a billion dirhams.

Armani Residences presidential suite: Dhs482,500,000

This incredible five bedroom top-floor presidential suite features a cinema, gym, massage room, games room, courtyard space, and more. Residents will also have access to a private beach, stunning rooftop pool overlooking Atlantis The Royal, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai skyline, and separate children’s pool, movie theatre, and children’s playroom. The property is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Dorchester sky palace on the Palm: Dhs365,000,000

This six bedroom penthouse, spread over 52,749 square feet, is one of only 20 duplex residences inside the ultra-luxe Orla by Omniyat. Features include a private helipad, infinity pool, spa, beach club, and is set to be finished by Q4, 2026.

Luxury mansion in La Mer South: 330,000,000

There’s a lot of new development coming to La Mer, and if you’re looking to live in close proximity to the new J1 Beach strip of restaurants and beach clubs, not to mention the 2025 arrival of Zuma Beach House, consider this Dhs330 million modern mansion in La Mer South. Ready to hand over in the final quarter of 2024, the 7-bedroom Ellington Villa features a 6 car parking garage with car lift, private infinity pool, private cinema, roof terrace and indoor pool, all set over 33,000 square feet.

Marsa Al Arab Villa: Dhs280,000,000

This ultra-luxury waterfront property is perched in one of the most iconic locations, overlooking the Burj Al Arab and the new Marsa Al Arab. One of just nine villas, this 15,600 square foot, 3-storey mega villa is home to six bedrooms plus a maids room,a private pool, a gym, office space, an elevator as well as a private yacht dock. Residents will have beach access to the Jumeirah beach hotel, as well as 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf. Bliss.

Dubai Hills villa: Dhs260,000,000

With breathtaking golf course views, this Dhs260,000,000 villa is located in luxurious residential community Emerald Hills, Dubai Hills Estate. Across 28,326 square feet, there’s a total of seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, private pool, open kitchen,and more.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs210,000,000

This ultra-modern, ready-to-move-in villa is located on Palm Jumeirah, Frond G. For Dhs210,000,000 the lucky buyers will be able to enjoy five bedrooms spread across four storeys and a total of 29,000 square feet. There’s a barbecue area, children’s play area, private pool, private beach, spa, and incredible waterfront views.

Images: Property Finder