After opening last year, Tagomago quickly emerged as one of Dubai hottest new leisure treasures. The city’s sophisticated sunseekers flocked to the beachfront Middle Eastern home of la vida española for the Ibizan soul, sultry sea views, and authentic Mediterranean menu.

Named after an unblemished island, visible from Ibiza’s shores – this is Dubai’s own sanctuary of Spanish serenity, located amongst the manmade archipelago of Palm Jumeirah.

This year new additions have only intensified that Iberian allure, and so – whilst it’s more than a summer fling, these are some of the reasons why you’ll find us romantically, and inseparably linked to Tagomago for the foreseeable future…

The beach and new (adults-only) pool

Inspired by the elegant hedonism of the Balerics, Tagomago’s new ‘floating pool’ – is a secluded, cooling oasis of tanned glamour, perfect for sun-kissed sojourns and sultry sips by the water’s edge. Prefer your views, with the same blue hues but set over golden sands? The private Tagomago beach remains a hot spot for Dubai’s still-fabulous-when-wet-set. Both are open daily from 10am until sunset (the pool area is reserved for over 16s only) and there are combined pool and beach drop-in offers from Dhs200.

It offers a true taste of the Mediterranean

The rain in Spain may stay mainly in the plane, but at Tagomago – the mains, from Sprain rightly reign supreme. It’s a culinary flurry of refined Mediterranean dining, with a Malagan haul of small tapas plates, flame-flecked grills and stunning seafood. There are sharing plates and sizzling steaks, tasting menus and a Catalonian Costa full of the most indulgent desserts.

The vibe is always on

It’s not just the degree of authenticity with which Tagomago has recreated the Baleics in Dubai, it’s that because it’s in Dubai – that Ibiza season can last all year long. January, July, October, December – Tagomago is always serving transportive beats, beach, bites and fuego nights.

Hospitality excellence is in its genes

Tagomago’s success and exceptional charm make so much more sense when you realise that the team behind it, Rikas, is the Midas-touch hospitality group, who are responsible for so many iconic Dubai brands. Mimi Kakushi, Chez Wam, Twiggy, La Cantine, Ninive, Lana Lusa, Kyma Beach, Xu, Eugene Eugene and more – all belong to the revered Rikas collective.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, beach 10am to sunset daily, restaurant 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai

