The new UAE Jiu-Jitsu Fitness Centre is about to put a triangle choke on the capital’s fitness game…

Last week His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated a brand new sports facility in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Fitness Centre, based in the Al Bahyah region is officially ‘Abu Dhabi’s largest fitness centre’ and has been decked out with hyper-modern equipment and facilities.

Taking a roll on the mats

The centre is a collaboration between the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Mubadala Investment Compan. In addition to providing a new home for a big range of sporting activities, its also been engineered to help promote the martial art of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

With the rise in popularity of MMA in the region and the growing chorus of celebrity voices (people like Joe Rogan, Russell Brand, Demi Lovato, Guy Ritchie Keanu Reeves) extolling the many demonstrable benefits of the sport — the popularity of jiu-jitsu is on the rise.

And that’s a good thing, because jiu-jitsu is far more than a full-body work out, studies have shown that consistent practise of the sport leads to sharper mental and physical discipline; greater empathy and respect of your fellow humans; it builds patience; offers avenues stress release; it can even develop your problem-solving skills.

Multi-sport facilities

The fitness centre has over 200 pieces of cardiovascular and resistance training equipment and will be offering a diverse itinerary of group fitness classes such as spinning, yoga and Zumba.



Visitors will also find a specialised combat zone and a dedicated female-only gym.

Talking about the launch, HE Abdul Monem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation said: “The state-of-the art facility has all the equipment for those starting out on their fitness journey, right through to top-level athletes. We see this facility as another excellent vehicle to spread jitsu-jitsu among our community and take the sport to the next level.”

“The gym features the most advanced equipment and with top-class jiu-jitsu trainers making this their base, it is a great facility for our athletes to develop their strength, conditioning and technical ability.”

UAE JJ Fitness Center, Al Bahyah. Tel: (02) 555 0554, @uaejjfitness

Images: Provided