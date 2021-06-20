Drive-in movies are so 2020, this year it’s all about those kayak-in screenings…

Louvre Abu Dhabi is all about coming up with oar-iginal ways to experience art, but one of favourite recent concepts is the idea of a kayak-in cinema.

Canoe imagine how cool that would be?

Paddling around under the dramatic canopy of the Jean Nouvel dome, stopping to catch a short film projected on one of the interior building walls.

Organised in partnership with Sea Hawk.ae and the recently reopened Louvre Abu Dhabi Children’s Museum, showings will take place 6pm, 7pm and 8pm on two upcoming dates, June 26 and July 3, 2021.

The price, which includes kayak rental, is Dhs126 for adults and kids — and can be booked through the sea-hawk.ae website.

On screen, it’s a short film called ‘Hair Love’, about a young girl trying to style her unruly hair. Babes, moving into summertime here in the UAE, we feel you.

Glow up

Sea Hawk have been offering Louvre Abu Dhabi and Eastern Mangrove kayaking tours (sans cinema) for a while now but they keep coming up with beautiful little tweaks to the format.

You can book full moon sessions, twilight sessions, and as of now — they’re hosting a weekly (every Friday) stand-up paddleboard (SUP) glow tour.

If you’ve ever given SUP a go before, you’ll know what a great way it is to get those gains in, in the great outdoors.

The price to take part in the session is Dhs168 for two hours, and includes the board rental, bottled water and a fruit salad.