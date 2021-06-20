It’s all part of wellness week…

Back on May 17, we covered the news that the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel in Abu Dhabi was being revitalised, rebranded and that it would be reopening to the public, renamed as ERTH in 2022.

The announcement caused quite a stir, and not least because it’s a handsome building buzzing with nostalgia and a storied past.

We’ve now got yet more exciting developments to share. The resort’s fitness and recreational centre, Etizan has now opened and is offering free access to some pretty awesome fitness activities as part of World Wellbeing Week, June 21 to 25, 2021.

Available at Etizan (which means equilibrium in Arabic), Abu Dhabi residents can get their persp on with free spin classes, bootcamps, aqua aerobics, zumba and HITT sessions. Ladies will have the chance to take part in female-only sessions and mixed training workout classes.

There’s a special padel tennis tournament taking place on Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23 — hosted on the brand new court; and a morning breakfast bike ride on Friday, 25th June hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC).

Room for activities

The truly massive, 58,000 sqm facility has a 50m, eight-lane Olympic spec swimming pool; multiple training studios; the aforementioned padel tennis court; indoor and outdoor artificial and natural football pitches; gymnastics facilities; space for aerobics, squash, and standard tennis; it’s set up to host track and field events; volleyball; basketball and there’s even equipment for holding shooting events.

Long term benefits

If you’d like to push those gains out a little further, you’ll be able to take advantage of a 40 per cent gym membership discount at Etizan and 30 per cent off personal training.

Coming soon

Not currently open but on the way soon — there’s an outdoor swimming pool and a Blue-flag certified one kilometre stretch of pristine private beach. A comprehensive collection of watersports will be offered, adding some electric activities for a day of family-friendly fun.

Talking about the Wellbeing Week incentive, Marius Reiners, Leisure Operations Director, Etizan Fitness, said: “We are delighted to welcome those who are looking for physical fitness, the thrill of competition, or enjoying leisure and relaxation.”

“Etizan is suitable for people of all fitness levels, whether they are beginners, professionals, or simply looking for a fun family outing.”

Erth, Khor Al Maqta, Wellbeing Week events June 21 to 25. Tel: (02) 497 5020, Etizan.ae

Images: Provided