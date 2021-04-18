The programme aims to promote positive behaviour through a point-based rewards system that can be used in payments for government services…

On April 17, 2021 HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai launched the National Behavioural Reward Programme at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The programme is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Possibilities to support and carry out the strategic framework and the national model for behavioural rewards. It aims to promote positive behaviour using a point-based rewards system that can be used to pay for government services.

The first programme in behavioural science focuses on three main pillars: homeland, society and family.

Sheikh Mohammed has assigned a team which will be led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that positive citizenship is an important and indispensable element for building a society. It is the main factor in ensuring the strength of the societal fabric, in the face of various challenges, noting that authentic Emirati values were and are still the fortress of society.

‘Encouraging positive behaviour contributes to improving the quality of life and achieving the happiness of society. Our inherent values have always been a hallmark of the Emirati personality,’ added Sheikh Mohammed.

The Ruler of Dubai also witnessed the graduation of the first batch of the Professional Diploma in Behavioral Economics – one of the programme’s initiatives. The course aims to qualify the participants in developing their skills in analysing and motivating positive behaviour for the betterment of society.

A smart app was also launched called ‘Fazaa Behaviors’ – an additional tool that will aid the programme and its benefits. You will be able to earn and redeem points on the app by watching short videos, following healthy eating habits with the programme’s partners and more.

The implementation of the programme will help encourage patriotism, ensure loyalty, spread good ethics, prepare a generation ready to lead the future, promote positive behaviours and achieve the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021.

For more information, visit fazaanationalrewards.ae/english

Images: Dubai Media Office