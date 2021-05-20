A great way to support entrepreneurship in the city…

On May 19, 2021, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai launched a first-of-its-kind initiative called Dubai Next. The crowdfunding platform will help support creative ideas and projects of emiratis and international talent to start their own business in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector is a key pillar of the national economy and that the UAE will continue to give increasing attention to the sector through initiatives and programmes to support entrepreneurship.

There have been great success stories achieved by entrepreneurs who started their businesses from Dubai & projected them to the world. Trade is an activity linked to the UAE’s heritage, and with Dubai’s position as a hub for global trade, the potential for growth is unlimited. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 19, 2021

He stated, ‘His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has continued to emphasise the role of youth in building the future and the importance of empowering them through providing them with opportunities that enable them to reach their full potential.’

He added that the UAE is committed to realising Sheikh Mohammed’s vision by introducing ‘solutions and initiatives that will transform their creative energies into achievements that support our development journey.’

The Dubai Next platform will stimulate positive competition and will encourage youth to put forward innovative ideas as well as obtain community support through crowdfunding.

What is crowdfunding? It is the use of small amounts of capital from individuals to finance a new business venture. Entrepreneurs will be able to present their ideas and projects to a large audience, both locally and globally and obtain direct funding safely and securely to support their idea.

Praising the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, Sheikh Hamdan noted that the UAE has always been keen to provide youth with incentives to launch their own businesses as an alternative to working in traditional jobs.

So, if you have a great idea you want to pitch or if you want to support a local SME, head to dubainext.ae

For more details on how it all works, head to this link here.

Images: Hamdan.ae