The most Instagrammable floral restaurants in Dubai

We’re talking huge flower walls, beautiful trees and more…

It’s the year 2021 and, let’s face it, almost gone are the days of a restaurant getting by on the menu alone. These days, aesthetics are seriously important and some Dubai venues have gone above and beyond. Many restaurants are swinging into floral themes in a big way, from humongous flower walls to floral arches and beautiful trees.

These stunning floral restaurants are all in bloom, and don’t forget your camera…

Aka

The Pointe continues to make strides as a nightlife hub, with the addition of Aka. The contemporary Japanese restaurant plans to introduce a calendar of live entertainment when regulations allow, but for now offers a premium dining menu, as well as views of Atlantis The Palm and The Palm Fountain.Menu options include miso black cod, maki rolls, wagyu tenderloin and confit duck leg baos. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Aka, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. @aka_dubai

Aiza

Aiza at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah is inspired by the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea, with exposed stone, light hues and even a tree chandelier. In truly Greek style, there will even be a grove of olive trees and a finishing touch of dried golden palm leaves. You’ll be transported to the Mediterranean with an array of authentic Greek food such as cheeses, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean seafood and meats. Traditional Souvlaki will be prepared live at guests’ tables. Greek desserts include loukouma, baklava and orange pie. You’ll be able to see the popular fountain show from here in the evenings.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 6pm to 3am. @aiza_dubai

Ammos

Ammos will really make you feel like you’ve stepped out of Dubai and into the heart of Greece for a moment. Set in an airy open plan setting that leads out on to a alfresco terrace over looking the sea, the tables and chairs are set in a blue and white hue that brings the island of Santorini to mind. The raw bar is a particular highlight, with seabass and octopus carpaccio or a number of different oysters to sample.

Ammos, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (052) 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Cloud

Dubai Studio City has a new spot for alfresco lounging, found in Studio One Hotel, named Cloud Lounge. The space has both indoor and outdoor seating, with Mediterranean-inspired decor, including lemon and orange trees on the terrace and pink floral climbers above the bar. Inside, half-bricked walls are accompanied by mis-matched plates to give a true Mediterranean feel.

Cloud Lounge, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, daily 4pm to 3am. cloud-lounge.com Grand Beirut Grand Beirut is a brand new restaurant, which is currently in a soft opening stage, and can be found in Silicon Oasis serving up authentic Lebanese cuisine. The space is bright, airy and beautiful, with multicolored furniture, foliage hanging from the ceiling and a special oil and vinegar tasting walls with more than 21 varieties with infused flavours such as lemon, basil, avocado or raspberry. @grandbeirutuae

Matroshka

Chic new venue Matroshka Bistro & Jardin is influenced by Russian and French cultures, evident in both the cuisine and the decor. Found at The Pointe and fully licensed, it boasts a luxury dining area upstairs – inspired by early 20th century Russia and France. Walk up the stairs and prepare to be stunned by huge floral displays of red and white flowers. In the restaurant it’s a grand affair, with white-paneled walls, luxe crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceilings and plush red velvet chairs. The outdoor terrace is a beautiful spot from which to watch the Palm Fountain show. Downstairs, you’ll find Saya Caffe.

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, bistro (downstairs) open daily from 5pm to midnight, le Jardin (upstairs) open daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 579 7540. @matroshka_dubai

Mood

Mood is the cool rooftop bar that car be found at Meydan. The open-air lounge is something straight out of the jungle with leafy green plants, wooden furniture, huge floral displays and pops of bright colour everywhere you look. It serves up food, cocktails and shisha. On April 3, Mood announced via social media on that they are ‘taking a short break. See you soon’, so watch this space for the reopening.

Mood Rooftop Dubai, Medyan, Dubai, currently closed. Tel: (0)54 440 0227. moodrooftop.com

Mura

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the aesthetics of beautiful new Italian restaurant, Mura, which is slated to open in the next month. The Almafi coast-inspired restaurant is decked out in hues of dark blue and white, with stunning lemon trees forming to create a leafy ceiling effect. Upstairs, there’s an outdoor terrace once again lined with lemon trees, making for a truly Mediterranean dining experience. On the menu will be an array of raw options, anti-pasta, pasta, pizza and more, but there’s a big focus on seafood served fresh from an iced display. Expect Italian dining with extra finesse. Don’t forget, you’ll be able to see the amazing fountain shows at The Pointe from here too.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon. @mura_restaurant

Myrra by Opa

Greek and Spanish restaurant Myrra by Opa just opened its doors in Club Vista Mare. The Mediterranean spot is the ideal beachside spot to enjoy a view of the ocean with your fresh oysters and catch of the day. The Spanish cuisine fans will enjoy the traditional paella, while lovers of Greek food will fawn after dishes such as kleftiko and spanakopita. There’s both indoor and alfresco seating, plus a dedicated area for the little ones to play and enjoy. Huge blooms adorn the inside restaurant and spill outside onto the terrace and beach.

Myrra by Opa, Club Visa Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

OPA

Opa is an absolute must visit for a lively Greek dining experience. When arriving, you’ll step into a Mediterranean oasis with white mosaic flooring underfoot and beautiful flowers and fauna reaching up to form a dramatically beautiful entrance hall. Florals are a prominent feature, and you’ll find them scattered throughout the traditionally whitewashed restaurant.

OPA, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am, . Tel: (04) 357 0557. Facebook.com/opadubai

Saya Caffe

If you’re looking for almost-over-the-top-but-not-nearly-enough pretty pink florals and Insta-worthiness everywhere you look, look no further than Saya Caffe. Whether you visit the original branch in City Walk, the concession stand in Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah or the brand new spot at The Pointe, expect Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibes, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea, cake and picture-perfect breakfast and lunch dishes.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, City Walk, Dubai, 9.30pm to 12am, daily. Saya Cafe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9.30am to 11am, daily. Tel: (050) 541 8373. @sayacaffe.ae

Secret Garden by L’eto

Step into a floral wonderland at Secret Garden by L’eto. With one branch in Dubai Mall and one in City Walk, the beautiful brand is all about bundles of blooms adorning the walls and ceilings above the cute patisserie counters. The branch in City Walk has a cute outdoor area too. Expect colourful health bowls, cool drinks and gorgeous desserts.

Secret Garden by L’eto, City Walk 10am to 10pm, Dubai Mall 10am to 1am. @lovesecretgarden.ae

Images: Social/Provided