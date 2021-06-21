The Grandiose supermarket set up includes a deli and chic urban foodhall…

With the construction of entertainment and leisure Abu Dhabi mega-project, Al Qana approaching the endgame now (by recent estimates, it’s around 90 per cent there) — our excitement is beginning to bubble over.

Today’s announcement represents the very first confirmed food and beverage partner for the project, Grandiose is the UAE’s leading contemporary and urban supermarket chain, and from the images – it looks like it will be a perfect fit for the sleek undulating arches of Al Qana.

This, the capital’s fourth Grandiose, will cover a 13,270 square foot area and include a foodhall gastrohub with its own deli counter. A leisurely stroll through the aisles will show the brand’s focus its offering on curating premium seasonal, local and artisanal gourmet produce.

Speaking about the announcement Stuart Gissing, General Manager of Al Qana said: “The blend of setting up a Supermarket & Food Hall in a customer journey is a trend that has grown in popularity over the past year in the UAE and the world.”

“The food hall complements the plethora of other unique local and dining experiences Al Qana has to offer to become a foodie location of choice in Abu Dhabi and affirms our commitment to continually develop and introduce new and fresh ideas to the market.”

Olivier Latour, CEO of Grandiose Supermarkets said: “We were inspired by Al Qana’s modern design and concept and wanted to provide a similarly compelling experience to its visitors.”

“At Al Qana’s Grandiose Food Hall, guests will find a perfect balance of local and international flavors. As restrictions continue to ease in Abu Dhabi, UAE’s residents are eager to reconnect and will undoubtedly enjoy the communal atmosphere created by Grandiose and Al Qana.”

What else can we look forward to at Al Qana

There will undoubtedly be more big dining destination announcements coming very soon, but there’s so much more to Al Qana than that.

There’s the National Aquarium (which will be the region’s largest), a stunning marina, a 15-screen Cinemacity, an Esports and gaming hub called ‘Pixel’, The Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub and a whole load more…

