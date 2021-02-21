It’s set to feature restaurants, cafes, boat berths and beautiful views…

Al Qana is the new billion-dirham waterfront leisure and entertainment project, located close to Khor Al Maqta in Abu Dhabi.

The last time we checked in with them, back in January of this year, the overall completion of the development was quoted as being around 90 per cent there.

Headline entertainment activities available at Al Qana will include awesome new options for chill and thrill. With a huge 15-screen Cinemacity (that’s around 85 per cent complete), an Esports and gaming hub called ‘Pixel’, a wellness and lifestyle hub called, The Bridge and the National Aquarium (now 95 per cent complete) which will be the region’s largest, offering 10 distinct zones.

The latest addition though, is the Riviera-style marina — offering a range of food and beverage outlets and some nauti little views.

Boats and shows

If you’re fortunate enough to be in the boat-owning class, you can sign up for membership that will allow you to drop anchor in one of the marina’s 105 boat berths.

The berths at Al Qana are able to accommodate aquatic rides of up to 65 feet, enjoy 24-hour security, vessel monitoring, access to emergency response teams and an extensive range of marine services and facilities.

Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment and developer of Al Qana called the marina: “a fitting addition to Al Qana, the full-service waterfront entertainment and dining destination.

