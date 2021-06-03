Trade in your trusty tried and tested brunches for something completely new…

Ahh brunch. The bonafide Dubai pastime that many of our Fridays would’t be complete without. Brunch has been synonymous with the city for many years now, with most restaurants clamouring to attract Dubai’s party crowd with fabulous food and unlimited beverages.

Now that brunches are back on, it’s no surprise that some bright shiny new ones have launched. So, step out of your brunch comfort zone and try something new…

Akira Back

Famed global party and lifestyle brand is back with a huge new brunch at one of Dubai’s coolest hotels, W Dubai – The Palm. Candypants Brunch Redefined at Akira Back will kick off from Friday, June 4 and run every Friday thereafter. On the menu are three courses of delicious Japanese cuisine including free-flowing starters such as tuna pizza, AB tacos, and signature rolls. For mains, choose from black cod, josper grilled salmon, and tofu tobanyaki. Round proceedings off with sweet treats including butter mochi or yuzu citrus and more. Unlimited drinks packages range from soft to house, and bubbles.

Candypants Brunch Redefined at Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays from June 4, Dhs399 soft beverages, Dhs449 house beverages, Dhs599 bubbles. To book, call +971 58 177 9831 or email bookings@candypantsglobal.com or book online candypants.events

3BK

After the successful lunch of its new Friday afternoon brunch at 3BK, Secret Parties is doing it again with the launch of a Friday evening brunch too. ‘The Secret Dinner Party’ kicks off in the chic 3BK restaurant found in the Burj Khalifa on Friday, June 11. Running from 8pm to 11pm, sip on unlimited drinks and dishes such as mixed seafood tagliatelle, green pea risotto and beef striploin. The Secret Dinner Party at the Burj Khalifa, 3BK, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, Fridays from June 11, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 wine and cocktails ladies only, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs699 champagne. secret-parties.com

Buddha Bar

Longstanding Asian restaurant Buddha Bar is launching its first ever brunch on Friday, June 4. Enjoy endless rounds of that famous Pan-Asian food and unlimited house beverages. Plus, a DJ and live entertainment will be on hand to bring that party vibe all afternoon. Fest on delicious Asian dishes including lobster dumplings with a creamy chilli crab sauce and wok-fried Australian beef tenderloin with szechuan sauce.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays from June 4, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs525 beer and wine, Dhs625 all-inclusive house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Cubano Lito

After a short hiatus, Cubano Lito is back and bouncing with the introduction of a new ladies’ night and Thursday evening brunch. This Havana-inspired venue will transport you into the rich heritage, music and culture of the famous Cuban capital city. Brunch takes place every Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm with unlimited house drinks such as wine, beers and spirits for Dhs180. There’s no food included in this package but you can order a la carte if you get peckish.

Cubano Lito, IBIS One Central, World Trade Centre District, Dubai, open daily 8am to 2am, brunch on Thursdays 7pm to 9pm unlimited drinks Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 519 5523. cubano-lito.com

Mimi Kakushi

Discover the swinging jazz age of 1920s Osaka at Mimi Kakushi. Following the success of its new Friday brunch, the restaurant has just launched the same offering on a Saturday too. The brunch runs every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, with incredible Japanese dishes such as black cod and prawn gyoza with a citrus miso sauce, crisp vegetable tempura, Kushi Angus beef and yakitori chicken thighs. Throw in unlimited beverages and you’ve got yourself a brunch.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am, brunch 12pm to 4pm Fridays and Saturdays, soft drinks Dhs350, house drinks Dhs490, Champagne Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mina Brasserie

A new brunch is launching in Dubai this weekend at the ultra chic Mina Brasserie in Four Season DIFC. Called Exquisite, the concept promises an elevated fine dining experience with dishes including seared foie gras and lobster pot pie.

Exquisite, Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs750. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. minabrasserie.com

Images: Social/Provided