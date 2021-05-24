The cool bar is back with happy hour, amazing dining deals and more…

Looking for a casual but ultra-cool Dubai bar to visit this weekend? How does kicking back in a Havana-inspired Cuban bar sound? After a short hiatus, Cubano Lito is back and bouncing with the introduction of some amazing weekly deals to take advantage of.

This Havana-inspired venue will transport you into the rich heritage, music and culture of the famous Cuban capital city. The new offerings at Cubano Lito include a Friday brunch, daily happy hour, ladies’ night and fabulous dining deals.

You can find Cubano Lito in One Central, Trade Centre. It’s decked out in an eclectic mix of distressed woods, vintage wallpaper and contrasting hues of teal and burnt orange. There’s also a cosy botanical outdoor terrace for those who enjoy basking in the balmy Dubai temperatures.

The coolest thing about this place is the long bar which dominates the end of the room with leather barber-style chairs pulled up to it. The bar serves up over forty brands of rum as well as plenty of fruity cocktails such as mojito, daiquiri and piña colada.

A happy hour runs every day from 12pm to 8pm with four house drinks priced at Dhs100, inclusive of beers, wines, spirits and cocktails. You can also enjoy five beers and a bucket of six wings for Dhs175 from 12pm to 8pm, plus other great deals.

In the coming weeks you can expect to see the introduction of some events including DJs, Friday brunch, ladies’ night, live artists on the Cubano Lito Stage and live sports on the big screen and TVs around the venue.

Visiting for breakfast or lunch? For breakfast you can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on selected breakfast items including juices. At lunchtime, avail a buy-one-get-two-free deal on items from the a la carte menu.

Another thing we really like about this place is the jukebox, on which you’re invited to select your favourite songs and play DJ, just like old-style bars.

Cubano Lito, IBIS One Central, World Trade Centre District, Dubai, open daily 3pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 519 5523. ibisonecentral-dubai-world-trade-centre.com

Images: Provided