When it comes to Dubai restaurants, the more Instagrammable the better. These days, dinner isn’t just dinner, it’s a chance to escape to a whole new world. That being said, there’s a brand new restaurant opening in Dubai that is set to transport you to the dreamy scenes of the Almafi Coast and Southern Italy.

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the aesthetics of this beautiful new Italian restaurant, Mura, which is set to open at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah in the next month. The Almafi Coast-inspired restaurant is decked out in hues of dark blue and white, with stunning lemon trees coming together to create a leafy canopy ceiling effect.

Upstairs, there’s an outdoor terrace, once again lined with lemon trees, making for a truly Mediterranean dining experience. There’s even a private dining area with a large round table set under a lemon tree canopy, which is perfect for a wedding reception, business lunch or special birthday.

You’ll enter the restaurant through a dramatic lemon tree archway, and, as well as the upstairs and downstairs dining areas and terrace, there will be a number of VIP dining areas. Don’t forget, you’ll be able to see the amazing fountain shows at The Pointe from the restaurant’s prime position at the popular dining destination.

Expect Italian dining with extra finesse at Mura. On the menu, from the raw selection and crudo bar, you’ll find carpaccio, blue fin tuna, steamed king crab and prawns, and a dedicated oyster and caviar section. There’s also a brilliant selection of antipasti, including half poached lobster, burrata and flatbreads.

Of course, no Italian restaurant would be complete without some hearty pasta, risotto and pizzas but expect the same added finesse that is evident throughout the rest of the menu. Perfect for sharing between a few people is the 1kg salt-crusted seabass or 1kg baked seam.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon. @mura_restaurant

