Last week AUH-based low-cost airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi dropped some fresh fares on a brand new route to honeymoon hot spot, Santorini.

With one fares starting at just Dhs179, it really did seem like all of our summer holiday dreams were coming true, particularly when you pair it with the fact vaccinated residents of Abu Dhabi can travel to the Greek islands and back without the need for quarantine at either end.

Then yesterday we learned that Etihad was also launching flights to Mykonos and Santorini.

Today we bring news that Wizz Air will be adding the destinations of Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete to their flight network. And best of all, that wild ‘from Dhs179’ price is valid across all those routes, available to book now on the app or via the wizzair.com website.

Flights from Abu Dhabi to Mykonos will depart on Wednesdays and Sundays and begin on July 7. The road to Rhodes begins on July 12 with twice weekly flights from AUH on Mondays and Fridays. Crete legs are available from July 9, and will also fly each Monday and Friday,

If you’re flexible with dates, the Dhs179 flights are there and available to book, we double checked it, hovering over that ‘book now’ button a little longer than our annual leave balance would prefer.

Prices include one carry-on bag (of max dimensions 40x30x20cm), but checked bags are chargeable.

What’s on in Greece…?

We want to be dis-Crete but Dhs179 is an outrageously low price for jumping on a plane to visit the crucible of Western civilisation. It’s a destination almost unparalleled in providing a twin historical and gastronomic experience for its tourists.

The launchpad of European politics, democracy, medicine, philosophy, atomic theory and an absolutely banging line in crumbly-cheese salads.

Then there are the islands. From pin-prick Ionian atolls to Santorini’s Insta-famous volcanic sand beaches, from Mykonos’ legendary leisure scene to Crete’s secret turquoise coves, there’s a Greek Island for every mood.

No quarantine for the vaccinated

Despite not being on Abu Dhabi’s Green List, vaccinated passengers travelling between Greece and the United Arab Emirates will not have to quarantine at either end of both legs of the journey, thanks to a travel corridor agreed on in May.

When returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE residents and citizens who have been vaccinated for at least 28 days, and have received a vaccine report on the Alhosn app, will be able to fly into the UAE from Greece without having to follow quarantine restrictions.

The vaccine certificate must include the full name of the passenger, the type of vaccine, the number of doses taken with their respective dates.

Visitors to Greece must also complete a Passenger Locator Form,

